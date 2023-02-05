Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Style inspirations are never lost on us. We're back with Sunday school hours dedicated to the fashion reveals made by Bollywood celebrities. That being said, putting together a bunch and lots of chic looks isn't a way off. It's evident from the fashionable set that spring hasn't kicked in on an official note and blazers to coats haven't disappeared into thin air. There definitely is a refresher in this edit in terms of heavy-hitting and all that qualifies as new and nice buys. Here's to a haul, yeah? Meet the looks of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and others.

10 Celeb-approved stylish outfits

Nora Fatehi Treasure some tulle, because why not? The Dirty Little Secret dancer rocked a custom Artinë playsuit which had a plunging neckline, an embellished belt and a shimmery bodice. Now that you're introduced to a party ensemble, next, keep your hair gelled and add some rhinestone pasties to your look.

Karisma Kapoor Take that exit but make it chic. The Andaz Apna Apna actress sported a casual look which included a t-shirt, mom jeans, and a Balenciaga quilted bag styled with a colour-blocked accessory, peep-toe heels with animal print stripes.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Come for warmth and stay for comfort as well. Now, this is how to layer up. Vamika's mother wore a Rotate Sunday sweatsuit and her father was in a casual jacket look. Both kept their baseball caps on.

Shraddha Kapoor Blazers are all good, cute and classy. Out and in full swing with the movie promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the actress stepped out in a tangerine cropped blazer three-piece set and a pretty pink blazer and tie-up dress set. Brunch on, slay on.

Disha Patani Glad to know attending weddings are a forever fun activity. Make it the glamest ever dressed as a guest in an S&N by Shantnu Nikhil ivory flared gown with an embroidered bodice. Style your OOTD with pearl drop earrings.

Kiara Advani When the bride-to-be jetted off in style to Rajasthan. That smile, that chicness. She is love. The Shershaah actress was seen at the Mumbai airport dressed in ivory pants teamed with a long-sleeved white top. A pair of heeled boots, a Prada mini bag and sunnies were her accessories that looked slightly off (colours created chaos here).

Alia Bhatt Flower child, you're fabulous AB! Raha's mother opted for an Oscar de la Renta cardigan and skirt co-ordinated set. Her look for an event in Mumbai also had gold-stacked accessories and transparent-strappy heels.

Kriti Sanon Here's a whiff of Spring. Do you feel the freshness and the joy? The Shehzada actress swore by a pretty 'Suki' flower-printed and balloon-sleeved Sonam Parmar Jhawar dress. Look gorgeous with a pair of circular-studded earrings and white pointed-toe pumps.

Deepika Padukone Such flower power, much wow. The Pathaan actress was clad in a custom Gauri & Nainika plunging neckline and sleeveless dress. Wrap up your look for a red carpet or cocktail night with bow-detailed black pumps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan The goodness of Gucci needs to be shared. Bebo agrees. The Jab We Met actress put on a checkered printed blazer over a graphic printed tee and styled it further with black pants. She infused colour pops to her OOTN with pointed-toe green pumps, gold hoop earrings, and a Saint Laurent cherry red sling bag.