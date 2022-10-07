Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi: 7 Celeb-approved sarees to paint your Diwali green

Where there is green, there's glow. That's the kind of palpable Diwali we wish to experience. If you're anything like us, you'll know what is most precious a priority, shopping like we're in a frenzy for ethnic ensembles. Some like it traditional, and some like fusion. There's no denying it, your outfit of the moment list includes sarees, are we right? What we're unaware of is the colour you'd love to be dressed in. The future should be green and good. So, how about you achieve glam-girl status with saree references drawn from your Bollywood beauties' throwback style book?

Shanaya Kapoor Embrace the festive light in this Manish Malhotra creation. The Bedhadak actress wore this chiffon saree last Diwali to a family party. This neo-traditional ensemble featured a gold patti for a border and was clubbed with a strappy beaded and sequin embroidered blouse. You can accessorise your ethnic look with statement earrings, Kada, and gajra.

Deepika Padukone As far as green goes, you won't stand a chance to feel the bummer! The Pathaan actress picked out a royal-looking Sailesh Singhania Banarasi saree which was clubbed with a contrast green full-sleeved blouse. A choker necklace and drop earrings are feel-glam additions.

Janhvi Kapoor Leading the way to a mirror mania is the Mr. And Mrs. Mahi actress. Her embellished saree was clubbed with a sleeveless net blouse. Now that you know what adds edge, accessorise it further with sparkly earrings. Keeping the shine to a minimum may not scream festive enough.

Alia Bhatt Back to green, back to roots. Go traditional like the Brahmastra actress who donned a handwoven saree from Madhurya Creations. It entailed gold lattices and floral motifs. Paired up with a sleeveless blouse, we assume a majestic style star like you would love a stylish throw of accessories. Opt for jhumkas, rings, and a gajra.

Navya Naveli Nanda Life is always better with a squeeze of lime. Looking like a summer treat in a picture, the podcast host donned an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lime green saree to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. The saree was at its colourful best with applique details and a sleeveless turquoise collar blouse. She looked fabulous with minimal accessories. What would you pick?

Kiara Advani Step into Diwali with a high voltage of flower power! The JugJugg Jeeyo actress chose a pretty deal with a Torani sheer saree which offered aari work and scalloped borders. It was combined with a sleeveless floral printed blouse and her look was wholly lovely with jhumkas and pink bangles.