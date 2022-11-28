Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Times B-town divas approved the denim-on-denim trend in 2022

While the world of fashion has been witnessing the cessation of skinny jeans, denim managed to stay on the fashion block. It only gravitated towards comfortable and baggy fits. When it comes to denim trends in 2022, the denim-on-denim trend remained a go-to look for Bollywood divas throughout the year, and as we approach the end of 2022, it is the perfect time to reminisce about the trend through a handful of looks along with details to steer you through your year-end denim shopping. Whether it is Shanaya’s edgy Balenciaga look or Priyanka’s relaxed take on the denim-on-denim airport look, scroll on for the best celebrity looks that were all about the denim-on-denim trend.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor definitely proved nothing’s better than a denim-on-denim look when she stepped out in a Shantanu & Nikhil all-denim ensemble. When you want your denim-on-denim game to be a sartorial success, take cues from Janhvi’s blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil. The strapless top featured color-block details along with metallic studded rivets paired with high-waisted denim trousers to add to the denim dream. Whether it’s a brunch or a date, you simply cannot go wrong with the Janhvi approved denim on denim look. Janhvi's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Deepika Padukone

If you are tired of classic blue denim, take denim style up a notch with a green denim look right out of Deepika’s style files in 2022. Deepika’s outfit consisted of Levi's x Deepika Padukone baggy jacket, paired with matching stone-washed high-waisted jeans and a classic white crew-neck t-shirt. The actress managed to effortlessly slay a head-to-toe green denim look and is definitely serving the perfect inspiration to go for a colored denim coordinated set. Deepika’s denim-on-denim look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s Balenciaga denim-on-denim look featured a 2022’s favorite oversized silhouette. The actress’s bold shoot featured a Balenciaga denim jacket reverse-styled in an edgy way paired with a pair of baggy jeans with a paper waist finish. The jacket showcased the brand’s name monogrammed in bold and featured a spread collar and long sleeves along with classic button cuffs. The actress certainly manages to sell the oversized denim-on-denim look with her sartorially raw shoot. Shanaya’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday nailed the denim look with a spin when she stepped out in an all-white head-to-toe denim look. She paired the Alice McCall button-up crop top with a pair of high-waist denim pants featuring statement gold buttons and layered it with a matching white denim jacket with statement puff sleeves. Take cues from the actress and go for a denim-on-denim look in white and pair it with bright orange heels to stand out. Ananya’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon stepped out in a Kanika Goyal Label's all-denim outfit and reminds when in doubt pair your denim with (Yes you guessed it) DENIMS. Sporting the matching denim ensemble from Kanika Goyal Label, Kriti Sanon serves as inspiration for sporting an edgy and eccentric ensemble. The actress’s ensemble featured a fitted black sports bra layered with an oversized denim zipper jacket featuring pockets and extended sleeves. It was further paired with matching high-waisted straight-fit jeans featuring an elasticated and tie-up waistband giving a casual track pant finish. The actress certainly served lessons on pairing your denim pieces together for a show-stopping look. Kriti’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra served fashion lessons when she stepped out in a comfortable denim-on-denim ensemble. Her outfit incorporated a comfort-fit denim top with full sleeves, and a drawstring at the hem. The style icon paired it with a pair of matching straight-fit pants. Go the Priyanka route and style your casual denim look with chunky white sneakers and a statement Prada bag. Priyanka's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara Advani