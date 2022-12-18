Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

We're calling it a very drool-some December. Your celebrities are twinkling as bright as the Christmas tree in fabulous ensembles every day and it is so very fun to watch them all. The week got all the more interesting as it conveyed mixed fashion messages from a bundled airport look to desi and red carpet style runs. The season of all things glamour is going well and we can't stop adoring it. Here's a close and much-needed look at Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and more Bollywood ladies that kept the volume of oomph at a level so high.



10 Celebrities who made chic statements this week

Katrina Kaif To get cosier and chicer is all the cool right now. The Phone Bhoot actress rolled out an all-black airport look which consisted of a zipper jacket with a hoodie, joggers from Rotate Sunday, a baseball cap, sunnies, and sports shoes. Katrina's travel look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Shanaya Kapoor A good festive shine from us to you. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Bedhadak actress sparkled in a Manish Malhotra brown saree. The metallic attire was a thing of royalty with self-sequin jaal embroidery, a pleated border, and a strapless velvet blouse. She wore it with drop earrings. Wedding guests, time to glow up! Her desi look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Looking like a queen as always, Sonam. All black and gorgeous in a custom Gauri & Nainika midi dress teamed with a lace embroidered corsetry from Victoria's Secret. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani, it was a look rounded off with pointed-toe pumps. Sexy cocktail-party-ready look, isn't it? Sonam's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday What is a true desi tradition? To wear and to slay. The Liger actress looked like a doll in an Arpita Mehta coconut-tiered ruffle sari which was clubbed with a strappy and hand-embroidered gold mirror work and fringe blouse. Meagan Concessio styled up the diva's look with chaandbali earrings and a gold clutch. Ananya's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Kareena Kapoor Khan When a sweatshirt story became our love story. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is off to a vacation dressed in an Anine Bing faded sweatshirt topped off over a white shirt and red jogger pants. She booted up and rocked sunnies to tie her airport look together. Bebo's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Nora Fatehi Skirt, shine, and some spice. The Jehda Nasha actress was seen in a satin co-ordinated wrap-style midi skirt and cropped shirt set from Prada. Her look was alluring with a Balenciaga handbag, sunglasses, and pointed-toe pumps. Nora's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone A toasty tale. The Pathaan actress jetted off to Qatar in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look from the outfit to accessories. How cosy and spiffy does the girl look? Can't stop and won't stop checking out this getup. Her airport look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Sharvari Wagh The perfect gown for a stylish you. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress aced her red carpet look as styled by Maneka Harisinghani in Room 24 body-hugging gown which had see-through panels and a thigh-high slit. Her look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Janhvi Kapoor It's time for something black. It's time for something sultry. Bring on a faux leather strapless gown as seen on the Mili actress. Nail your party look as Tanya Ghavri styled the Saisha Shinde bodycon ensemble with gloves. Janhvi's red carpet look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.