Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks

A new Sunday, a new joy-filled journey. This wedding and party-tinted season, a few of our existing outfits are getting the axe and some new ones will soon hop in. And with excitement upon us, anything and everything that exhibits glamour will become ours forever until we find a hot replacement. For the days ahead, we've found celebrity-adored ensembles that are shining at the moment. We've over the moon to make a splash with these and we believe that a perfect spread of inspiration is here. From Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora, our eyes are hovering on and on over their recent looks.

Check out 8 looks that were all the chic this week

Janhvi Kapoor There are times when we don't regret a dream and this is clearly one of those. To look like a mermaid is truly possible and the Mili actress weighed in with what she referred to as the 'Botticellis Venus meets the Little mermaid' look recently so beautifully with her custom Falguni and Shane Peacock crystal-embellished gown. The strapless and plunging neckline bodycon ensemble also had see-through and studded gloves that matched her look. Tanya Ghavri styled her up also with rings and earrings. Her look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday Take a look at your feed pronto and she'll be rolling out some cutesy snaps or giving you tips on how to create a look the world wouldn't forget. All the way from New York, she served a look we simply cannot miss. The Liger actress donned an Elisabetta Franchi bejewelled off-shoulder jumpsuit which featured a midriff cut-out detail and long sleeves. The body-hugging number was styled by Meagan Concessio with Swarovski accessories. She dripped in sparkles and her jewellery and pointed-toe pumps displayed stunningly. Ananya's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Malaika Arora If your closet's stack doesn't consist of a jumpsuit, you're missing out. Also, this comes as a monochrome which seems to be back on the sartorial grounds. Mala's Safiyaa halterneck jumpsuit features a cape on one side and the other stays come without a dramatic offering. Maneka Harisinghani styled it for the diva with a mini handbag, Christian Louboutin pumps, and Misho Designs accessory. For when the sunshine emerges brightly, this can be your style player for the brunch and if you need another spicy hue, actress Kriti Sanon also donned a similar but different coloured Safiyaa jumpsuit this week. Mala's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone Is the trend to go monochrome back? It's marked an oversaturated return and truly we're loving it. It looks chic and classy. The Pathaan actress offered twice the goodness this week. Her red carpet night included a customised pick from Giambattista Valli’s 2022 couture collection. Shaleena Nathani styled the monogrammed shirt with a flared tulle skirt which had a broad and black waistband, rings, and drop earrings. Quickly her schedule also read 'travel' as she rocked an oversized blazer over a turtleneck plain black top which was teamed up with high-waisted and baggy-fitted trousers. She also carried her regular favourites, sunnies, Louis Vuitton sling black bag, and shoes. Both her looks get MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Priyanka Chopra When The White Tiger actress was here in her home ground, her mini trip had some great style takeaways. We learned more than a thing or two about how to rock pantsuits. The mother-of-one was styled by Ami Patel in an Anjul Bhandari custom chikankari pantsuit which marks a first for the designer. The three-piece set had jaali daar jaal and mahi jaal embroidered on the sleeves, and straight-fit and cropped pants. There were logo buttons on meenakari added too. PC's edgy look was completed with peep-toe white heels. The Diva's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Kriti Sanon Hot-girl autumn is firmly the most 'It' term. The Bhediya actress proved it with two looks for different purposes. But, the bottom line stays the same: she nailed it. She donned a Kanika Goyal Label holographic outfit which had a textured mini dress and a cropped jacket styled by Sukriti Grover with strappy heels, chain-link accessory, and hoop earrings. What is your party vibe? The 32-year-old shows cut-outs are back majorly. She looked like a stunner in a Gavin Miguel satin gown. It's a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and a collar. Kriti's look was a total win with sparkly stilettos and earrings. Her looks get ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Anushka Sharma Treat your skin. The sweatshirt season is here and this cool twinning couple made a monochrome case. Off they go in sweatshirts in black denim pants and ivory sweatshirts, Anushka Sharma looked stylish with her Jacquemus bucket hat. Virat Kohli sported an Ami Paris sweatshirt which had an embroidered logo but our eyes show it's A for the gorgeous Jab Harry Met Sejal actress. Her travel look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.