Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Not every 'bought on a whim' outfit may have resulted in a good story. Who would want to spend all their bucks on shopping for ensembles without a bit of consideration at all times? That's why we recommend you catch up with this weekly fashion guide. Don't we have days when we aspire to have a closet as chic as celebrities? We certainly do when the styling seems relatable and workable. We saw some flower, monotone to print power this week as shown by Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood head-turners.

11 Celebrities who aced their style game this week

Vaani Kapoor Absolutely rosy and pretty in 2022 and 2023. Alia Bhatt voted up the Magda Butrym printed and pleated mini dress which she donned with a blazer. Vaani gave a spin to her look making it winter chic with thigh-high black boots and stockings.

Malaika Arora Keep your coolness rollin' in. The Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer opted for a colourful graphic printed The Rolling Stones tee which she teamed with blue denim bootcut pants. While a jacket topped off her OOTN, her Nano Noé bucket Louis Vuitton bag is a total crowd-pleaser.



Kriti Sanon It's easy to love red. It's easy to love pink. That's our verdict. The Shehzada actress looked stylish in a strapless off-shoulder dress suitable for a date and party night which was styled by Sukriti Grover. Her movie's promotional look also included a Massimo Dutti pantsuit which was topped off with a long coat.

Shraddha Kapoor Perfectly cool, perfectly cosy. The 35-year-old rocked a yellow and black checkered printed shacket (a term for shirt plus jacket) from H&M over a high-neck black t-shirt which was clubbed with shorts. A pair of stockings, pointed-toe pumps and a handbag rounded off her going-out look.

Ananya Panday What can you be in a green dress? Glamourous. The Liger actress donned a Dolce & Gabbana strapless and lace-embroidered mini dress to a birthday bash over the weekend. Interestingly, she raided Bhavna Pandey's closet for this dress. She styled it with a black clutch and strappy stilettos.



Deepika Padukone A jumpsuit slay ahead. The Pathaan actress rocked a spacer jumpsuit from Adidas which was her travel outfit. Accessories such as sunnies, white sneakers and a sling bag suited her onesie.

Suhana Khan Hundreds of days later or before, you could easily recognise a look put together by Suhana if it featured an Off-White ensemble. She's a fan and recently too she opted for a mini strappy and bodycon dress which she wore to a birthday party. The 22-year-old chose a quilted clutch and heels to get ready gorgeously.

Khushi Kapoor Back to black. The best feeling ever. The Archies actress picked out an Isabel Marant corset and lace-up top which she paired with a trouser and accessorised with a Gucci sling bag and Princess Polly double-strappy heels.

Disha Patani Winter season, we're not letting you go. The Ek Villain Returns actress was spotted in Mumbai dressed in a pink mini skirt which she wore with a white cropped and fleece-bordered jacket. She gave it all the pink feel with high tops and a Jacquemus handbag.



Sara Alia Khan Monochrome is always highly encouraged. No complaints, right? The Atrangi Re actress styled her leggings with a sports bra and shirt. She nailed her gym look with a Balenciaga handbag and sports shoes.