Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora's Louis Vuitton handbags are signs of chic beginnings; Guess their costs

Can't move over handbags and why would we when there's something new to blissfully swoon over every day? We're from the no-complaints-clan and that is what fashion hones your heart into. Through the regular noises of launches and entrances made, Bollywood celebrities are perennially rooting for Louis Vuitton. Deepika Padukone takes the cake as the ambassador and Malaika Arora is also a dedicated fashionista who seems to love shopping indulgence.

Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora are team chic with Louis Vuitton

So, what's on our wishlist? Two handbags for all our going-out needs from travel to date and party night. It's a tote bag tale that is as complete as it can get with the beauty of a bucket bag. From your lipstick to a water bottle, these could contest and win as sought-after accessories. We uncovered these and next is your step to decide your looks. Introducing the Pathaan actress who showed much love to her OntheGo GM black embossed cowhide leather tote bag worth Rs 2,47,517 (approx) and now her closet has found another soul mate of a similar kind in cognac brown.

The 37-year-old's recent airport look is all about a cosy vibe and a foolproof style that declares 'totes' a thing. She sported a maxi sweater knitted dress from Raey which entailed a hoodie, ribbed cuffs and hem. Deepika's colour for accessories was clearly brown as the Rs. 3,67,521 tote bag captured our attention with its leather top handle, monogram detailing and rectangular design. She also rocked shoes and sunnies that looked like a classy duo.