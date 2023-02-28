Deepika Padukone and Nora Fatehi have found a friend in Fendi and it's chic

Thoroughly not over the bag power. Are Tuesdays to be reminded of throwbacks? This isn't the only instance wherein we've found an excuse to talk about the past and embed certain looks over and over again in our memories. That being said, we want you to see or re-see how Deepika Padukone and Nora Fatehi showed examples of Fendi for fun at the airport and out. So as today warrants a chic visit at how the Bollywood girls brought the best of styles from this luxury Italian beauty, a brown tote bag, let's check out how it can grow to be a keeper in your closet.

Deepika Padukone and Nora Fatehi are totes in love with this brown Fendi bag

Deepika Padukone The Pathaan actress closely held her Fendi Sunshine Medium tote bag through the days of sweatsuit and denim jacket season. As she continuously decided the rise of this leather handbag religiously from 2021, one of our favourites was her casual travel look. She rocked an ivory sweater which had a V-neck and whose sleeves were pulled up over a basic white tank top. With a cool pair of mom blue jeans, sports shoes and black circular sunnies, the 37-year-old's look was stylishly packed.

Nora Fatehi Always thinking along the fashionable lines, the Jehda Nasha dancer recently stepped out in a casual outfit, very brown and modish. The 31-year-old's monotone tank top featured a tight fit and was clubbed with blue ripped jeans. She styled her look with the Fendi Sunshine Shopper bag worth Rs. 2,43,981.22 which included a heat-stamp in caps that mentioned "Fendi Roma", tortoiseshell plexiglass handles, gold-finish metalware and more giving it further meaning and features. The Made in Italy accessory does have detachable shoulder straps. Nora's look was aced with pointed-toe brown pumps, a belt and black sunnies.

Can you rate their looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH) For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's Archana Rao jumpsuit and Qbik saree are gorgeously white and stellar