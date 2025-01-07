Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh prove they're the ultimate cool parents with their stylish airport looks

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now officially the coolest new parents in town, and their recent airport outing proves that they’re acing both parenthood and airport style! While Ranveer kept it low-key and dad-chic, Deepika embodied the perfect blend of stylish and comfortable, reminding us why she’s the queen of fashion. Let’s decode her look.

Deepika was spotted rocking a half-sleeve, long button-down shirt with a classic blue-and-white striped pattern. The shirt, featuring collars and an asymmetrical hem, flowed effortlessly as she walked, striking the perfect balance between structured and breezy. She layered it over a pair of blue wide-leg pants, embracing the oversized trend like a pro. The look screamed cool, confident, and ready to slay in style.

For her accessories, Deepika wore a golden wristwatch and a subtle bracelet, adding just the right touch without overpowering the look. She finished off the ensemble with black oversized sunglasses, perfectly defining that classic DP glam. Her footwear was white sneakers, blending ease and elegance seamlessly.

Staying true to her aesthetic, Deepika kept her makeup minimal and radiant. Her face featured slightly blushed cheeks, a nude lip tint, and a bright, dewy base for that perfect, effortless glam! As always, she tied her hair in a signature slicked-back bun, adding an ultra-polished, sophisticated vibe.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, ditched his usual over-the-top outfits for an all-black, effortlessly cool look. He sported a black crew-neck t-shirt with black pants, embodying simplicity, sharpness, and class. He completed the look with a black shirt with rolled-up sleeves, adding a touch of edge to his monochrome fit.

Sticking to sleek yet functional accessories, Ranveer flaunted white kicks and black sunglasses for that ultra-cool vibe. His rugged beard and hair styled into a ponytail finished off the look perfectly.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer have once again proven why they are Bollywood's most stylish couple. Deepika's easy-breezy elegance paired with Ranveer's cool, monochrome swag redefines airport fashion for new parents.

From balancing parenting duties to slaying at the airport, these two do it all in style! We can't wait for their next fashionable appearance.

