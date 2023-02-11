Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor: 5 fashion promises to swear by this Valentine's week

To promises that need to play on our minds forever. We're well into Valentine's week and every day isn't the same as the previous. Gifting sweet specials is the ride we get to take in the name of love and what could be a more feel-good experience? You also get to bring a smile on someone’s face. Truth be told, it surely is the best time to drop a hint or two to the one you care for deeply and cannot wait to express the degree of your liking towards them. As our calendar for today is dedicated to promises, we want to pay an ode to fashion and some obsession we can't let go of. Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan are actresses we consider good influences to give a more defined shape to our sartorial path.

5 Divas who kept the promise of chic on with their looks

Anushka Sharma It's a basic world; we can't stop living in it. If you see us buying time to just stick to one thing from everything else, it would be only for basics. The Sultan actress and Vamika's mother sported a graphic printed t-shirt and teamed it with distressed denim shorts. This look tells all, there is a belt, pair of sports shoes, sunnies and hoop earrings, and staples for the win.

Sara Ali Khan Triple the colour, triple the guts Colour-blocking is a runway, celebrity and our favourite fashion activity. Some of us prefer solely the traditional two games where we infuse pink and orange together. Experiment further as you see the Atrangi Re actress's lemon yellow cropped zipper jacket with statement sleeves which were paired up with a high-waisted and frilled-hem neon green mini skirt and blue crop top. Her triple strappy stilettos made this outfit look dinner ready and also suitable for a brunch date.

Shraddha Kapoor We heart vegan leather, what about you? Why use animal-based products for the sake of fashion when you have options to co-exist better? Handbags curated from fruit peels are cropping up as the new trend towards a positive future. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress was spotted twice at the airport in brown and green vegan leather pants from Torqadorn. Looks as fabulous as your genuine and overly expensive leather pants, don't they? Style them with your regulars like t-shirts, crop tops, jackets and more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan To give pantsuits a new lease of life Nobody said to wear a pantsuit as it comes, just plain and buttoned up. Get high on prints, and bralettes for added glamour and flaunt the bombshell that you are. Fresh in our memory is the Jab We Met actress's black Tom Ford pantsuit look which featured a lace embroidered bralette and yesterday, her grape-hued power dressing look once again took a shot at a black sheer bralette but we like how different it was with animal-printed pumps.