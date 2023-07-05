Deepika Padukone in Piku, Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Decoding Bengali characters' aesthetic

When it comes to portraying diverse characters on the silver screen, Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have consistently demonstrated their versatility. With their remarkable acting skills, they have successfully transformed into various characters throughout their careers. Notably, their portrayals of Bengali characters have exhibited distinct differences. This pattern extends to other iconic Bengali characters portrayed over the years, such as Vidya Balan as Parineeta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Paro, Tripti Dimri as Bulbbul, and many other leading roles.

In their respective movies Piku and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt beautifully embraced Bengali avatars with grace and style. Let's delve into the fashionable Bengali avatars of Deepika Padukone as Piku Banerjee and Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee, exploring the cultural influences and fashion choices that brought these characters to life. Join us as we decode their styles and take a closer look at their aesthetics.

Deepika Padukone as Piku Banerjee:

In the 2015 film Piku, Deepika Padukone delivered a seamless performance in her portrayal of Piku Banerjee, a determined Bengali woman residing in Delhi. Piku's character was characterized not only by her relatable idiosyncrasies but also by her impeccable fashion sense. The costume designer, Veera Kapur, carefully curated Piku's wardrobe, skillfully blending traditional Bengali aesthetics with contemporary fashion trends.

Piku's fashion choices epitomized simplicity and elegance, showcasing vibrant kurta sets and sarees adorned with bold colors and intricate patterns. Her wardrobe often featured handloom textiles like kantha and dhakai, which hold significant cultural importance in Bengali tradition. The ensembles were skillfully complemented with minimalistic jewelry, typically including elegant jhumkas (traditional Bengali earrings), bangles, and silver accessories. Piku's hairstyle predominantly featured a neat bun embellished with flowers or a traditional Bengali hair accessory known as a "mukut." It is safe to say that her aesthetic seamlessly blended the simplicity of a Bengali woman with the modern flair of a Delhiite.

Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee:

In the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Rani Chatterjee, a Bengali girl who captivates the audience with her vivaciousness and charm. Rani's fashion choices in the film seamlessly blend contemporary and traditional Bengali styles, resulting in a unique and vibrant look that exudes royalty, colorfulness, and extravagance. Her wardrobe showcases a fusion of modern and ethnic attire, symbolizing the harmonious blend of Bengali and cosmopolitan fashion influences.

She can be seen wearing stylish sarees with embellished borders or vibrant prints, most of these are designed by Manish Malhotra. The traditional Bengali sarees also make occasional appearances, but with a twist, featuring modern draping styles or unconventional blouse designs. Rani's accessories include chunky statement necklaces and oxidized silver bracelets, infusing a bohemian touch into her outfits. However, she also embraces traditional elements by wearing small jhumkas (traditional Bengali earrings) and bangles. For her hairstyle, Rani alternates between a messy bun and straight hair, complementing her overall look. It's safe to say that she embodies an elevated version of Piku, providing us with some remarkable saree fashion inspiration.

At the heart of it all, both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, through their impeccable styling and performances, have not only paid tribute to Bengali culture and fashion but also inspired audiences to delve into the captivating aesthetics it offers. The fashionable Bengali avatars of Piku and Rani bring forth the richness and versatility of clothing, jewelry, and styling options found in Bengal. By seamlessly blending traditional Bengali elements with contemporary fashion trends, the film serves as a platform for celebrating the fusion of tradition and innovation. It encourages viewers to embrace and appreciate the cultural diversity reflected in fashion, fostering a deeper understanding and admiration for different cultural aesthetics.

So, which one of these characters and their aesthetic is your favorite? Have you tried to recreate any these of outfits? Feel free to share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments section below.

