Deepika Padukone attends wedding in pink and white patan patola anarkali, proving elegance is truly her middle name

On January 17, Bollywood’s power couple and new parents, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, graced a high-profile wedding in the city. While the couple’s chemistry was enough to make cameras go wild, it was Deepika’s jaw-dropping outfit that made us swoon over her all again. Let’s take a look at her outfit.

While walking hand in hand with Ranveer, Deepika Padukone won all attention in the dreamy attire by designer Jigya Patel. She looked phenomenal in a white flared Anarkali featuring Patan Patola work on the hem—an ode to the rich textile heritage of Gujarat. But the actual showstopper was her pink dupatta, draped effortlessly on both her shoulders. That dupatta itself was quite a piece, exhibiting the extensive Patan Patola and Bandhej work all over, with a very neat line of pink tassels on the hem. The look just proved that Deepika never fails to skip any minute details.

The Bollywood diva took it up a notch by adding a ton of gold jewelry to the outfit—another proof showcasing how accessories can make or break the look! Layered gold necklaces seeped down her neckline, adding that touch of richness and royalty. Her gold earrings, as statement-worthy as ever, framed her face superbly. As for footwear? She opted for juttis, clearly showing off how comfort and pizzazz were becoming more than just best pals.

Advertisement

When it came to makeup, she kept things fresh and radiant. A soft pink lipstick graced her lips, while gently blushed cheeks gave her a natural glow. Her arched brows added definition to her face, perfectly complementing her sleek eyeliner, which accentuated her eyes beautifully. Completing the look, she opted for a neat bun, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.

Ranveer Singh brought his own charm into the wedding as Deepika delivered ethereal elegance. The actor was graceful in a cream-colored sherwani with golden embroidery. He paired it with sunglasses and his rugged beard, making him perfectly complement Deepika's dreamy look.

With their new parent glow and impeccable style, Deepika and Ranveer proved that they can balance baby duties and being the best-dressed couple in the room—and make it look easy!

ALSO READ: Year-ender 2024: Deepika Padukone’s top 5 ethnic looks to ensure your wardrobe has an echo of her signature style