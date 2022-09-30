Deepika Padukone brings the cool to her cosy and uber-chic airport look with Louis Vuitton boots

Deepika Padukone's recent look is well booted-up and bundled up. What do you love the most here?

by Manjusha Naik   |  Updated on Sep 30, 2022 07:53 PM IST  |  125.6K
Too many great add-ons, if you will. Autumn is the name of the season and Deepika Padukone's latest airport look is the reference that will keep on giving. Look closely and staples also referred to as layering companions are all that you'll spot. This definitely taught us something, our time has come to invest in essentials that promise to keep us warm and look winsome. Do you want to follow along as we decode it all for you? Read up more. 

 

The Pathaan actress defined stress-free sartorial joys and the comfort of bundling up with a bunch of easy steps, no you're not dreaming, all that's best is lined up here. Her casual look was stylishly updated with a striped sleeveless sweater and topped off over a black tight-fitted top that had a turtleneck unlike the sweater with ribbed details. Look at her blue straight-fit jeans. And lucky enough for you, this can be the go-with-all denim pants. The one that could set a good base for a comfortable and natty look. 

 

Deepika Padukone in a casual outfit.

Bursting with swankiness, Deepika's travel look includes Louis Vuitton black ankle boots with the Paris-based brand's monogram signature logo pasted as patches. Her shoulder bag, all black and with a strap too can be styled with countless outfits. The 36-year-old's hair was tied into a bun and she had heavy makeup on. It looked stunning on her with kohl, mascara, eyeshadow, and lipstick.

 

Deepika Padukone loves Louis Vuitton.

Deepika's look gets a MOOD on our #OMB scale. What do you think? 

Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Sep 30, 2022 07:24 PM
sure is nice
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 30, 2022 07:24 PM
yaa
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 30, 2022 07:23 PM
i like
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 30, 2022 07:23 PM
doll deeps
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 30, 2022 07:23 PM
gudiya
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 30, 2022 07:23 PM
very good deepu
REPLY
View more (2) comments