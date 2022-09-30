Deepika Padukone brings the cool to her cosy and uber-chic airport look with Louis Vuitton boots

Too many great add-ons, if you will. Autumn is the name of the season and Deepika Padukone's latest airport look is the reference that will keep on giving. Look closely and staples also referred to as layering companions are all that you'll spot. This definitely taught us something, our time has come to invest in essentials that promise to keep us warm and look winsome. Do you want to follow along as we decode it all for you? Read up more.

The Pathaan actress defined stress-free sartorial joys and the comfort of bundling up with a bunch of easy steps, no you're not dreaming, all that's best is lined up here. Her casual look was stylishly updated with a striped sleeveless sweater and topped off over a black tight-fitted top that had a turtleneck unlike the sweater with ribbed details. Look at her blue straight-fit jeans. And lucky enough for you, this can be the go-with-all denim pants. The one that could set a good base for a comfortable and natty look.