Deepika Padukone continues to keep the slay on in Pathaan and its trailer is the new proof

Fashion has a name and we know it with the chic record created by Deepika Padukone for Pathaan. The Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo songs gave away the bottom line that regular trend-digging isn’t required and what one truly needs instead is to paint your style stories with outfits that can take the cool forward. With that in mind, let’s get to the breakdown of the movie’s recent plan of action, which is the trailer drop that combines looks from songs inclusive of outfits such as sarongs, bikinis, and more. Decodes are up here, style yourself on and on.

7 of Deepika Padukone’s looks for Pathaan’s trailer

What we want to see right now: A hot yellow throwback. The 37-year-old was styled by Shaleena Nathani in a Louisa Ballou Sex Wax cut-out and a plunging neckline monokini that cost around Rs. 23,119.60. Beach bum, shall we think of booking tickets soon?

Cosy gems over everything because duh huh it’s January. Deepika looked warm and stylish in a turtleneck and sleeveless top which was teamed up with a black long sweater and pants. Can’t stop ourselves from taking a closer look at her blonde-dyed hairdo.

Hoard on, oomph on. That’s the universal mantra of black outfits. Get your party mood on dressed in a long-sleeved and cropped black top which entails a plunging neckline. Style yours with denim pants and a lariat necklace.

Bring on the sunshine by the beach in style. Pair your white crop top with a sarong orange skirt and wrap up your OOTD with brown tie-up flats. A new fashion vision is established.

All packed to perfection. Boiler suit makes a return and when it is this cool and silver, we take notes. Do you now want to move over jumpsuits?

Ruffles for the party glam. What a detail to love! Deepika looked like a bombshell in an Alchemy x Lia Aram black monokini which was styled with dangler earrings and heeled boots.