Deepika Padukone embodies the lady in red with Victoria Beckham’s Rs. 1,00,133 midi dress and matching pumps

There’s no denying the fact that the oh-so-glamorous world of Bollywood is full of actresses who make our hearts flutter with their talent, beauty, charm, and of course, their fabulous fashion game. But then again, nobody can do it quite like Deepika Padukone. The undeniable alluring, incomparable charm and perfect fashion sense of the Fighter actress is legit out-of-this-world, and it really wouldn’t be wrong to say that we’re obsessed with her.

Keeping in trend with the same, the gorgeous Singham 3 actress recently stepped out in an all-crimson red ensemble that made our hearts skip a beat and our eyes do the happy dance. So, what are we even holding out for? We know that you want to get all the glorious details behind the Bajirao Mastani actress’ all-red ensemble. Let’s just dive right in and take a closer look to find some much-needed answers.

Deepika Padukone looked incomparable in a breathtaking all-red outfit

The beautiful Happy New Year actress was recently papped in front of Los Cavos where she chose to wear Victoria Beckham’s midi dress in red, which comes with a luxurious price tag of Rs. 1,00,133. This gorgeous piece is created with a rather fluid fabric and lightweight fabric and has a beyond-sophisticated silhouette which hugged the talented Jawan actress’ curves and highlighted her figure. The dress also has a round neckline, a softly shaped waist, an elegant midi-length hemline, and a classy voluminous underarm drape, which added a rather modern edge to the red piece of awesomeness. We’re obsessed!

The gorgeous Chennai Express actress further chose to complete her red and radical ensemble with matching red pumps which had elegantly high pencil heels, a pointed-toe shape in the front, of course, a glossy and classy exterior. But that’s not all, the classy Om Shanti Om actress also chose to accessorize her outfit with elegant gold accessories including gold chain earrings and a matching bracelet with gorgeous rings, which added some blingy goodness to the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress’ stylish outfit.

Last, but not the least, let’s talk about the xXx: The Return of Xander Cage actress’ hair and makeup game which was, of course, also on point. The incomparably gorgeous Pathaan actress chose to comb and pin her hair back into a unique half-pinned, half-open hairstyle which perfectly complemented her outfit’s elegant aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Piku actress’ oh-so-glamorous makeup look, with shimmery eyeshadow, winged black eyeliner, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and a glorious crimson red lipstick, perfectly complemented and elevated her look.

We’re obsessed with all the choices that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress made for this all-red ensemble. What are your thoughts about the same? Share your views with us, right away.

