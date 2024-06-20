Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in bodycon dress; sets trend for maternity style

Ask celebrity mothers across Hollywood and Bollywood: a rib-knit monochrome dress that stretches as you grow is ideal for pregnancy. The actor hadn’t yet revealed her baby bump but chose to wear roomy silhouettes that concealed it. However, at a recent event, Deepika Padukone arrived in a black bump-hugging dress. Her dress comes from the brand Loewe with a price tag of Rs.1,14,000.

Take a close look at her going-out wardrobe, and you'll spot numerous blacks. The fail-safe hue is a constant in her style repertoire.

Decoding Deepika Padukone’s maternity look

The the Jawan actress was done up in her signature messy ponytail, adding a playful touch to her look. The halter-style deep incut neckline, elegantly cinched with a brooch at the nape, is defined by simplicity and subtle sophistication. This choice not only accentuated her form but also ensured that her dress would remain a stylish staple long after her pregnancy. The clean and sharp silhouette lends maximum impact with little effort. Here's hoping she keeps taking the bump out more often!

Maternity fashion does not have a limit anymore. Wearing crop tops and sheer silhouettes? All is allowed! Think of Rihanna's experimental high-fashion offerings for motivation. The singer announced her first pregnancy wearing low-waisted, baggy ripped jeans and an oversized pink Chanel quilted coat left open to reveal her bump, and that was just the start of what was to come. Taking the internet by storm with her norm-defying looks, she empowered many moms not to hide behind swathes of fabrics constructed into shapeless sacks.

Earlier, the Fighter actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself donned in a dopamine-inducing daffodil yellow Gauri & Nainika empire-cut cotton midi. Armed with pockets, the dress had a short bodice with pleats flowingWhether in free-flowing dresses or snugly hugged outfits, the newest mom-to-be on the block sure knows how to have fun with her maternity style. We love how Deepika Padukone is holding on to her fashion identity for the remainder of the nine months despite pregnancy calling for a wardrobe overhaul.

Over the years, the messy bun has become synonymous with Deepika Padukone and is another one of her signature hairstyles, much like the messy ponytail. For this look, she wears a fuss-free yet elegant bun to complement the vibe of her dress.

