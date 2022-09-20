Deepika Padukone goes on cool-layering style mode in a coat teamed with a Louis Vuitton tote bag

Coats are as chic as they come. Whether the autumn chills have picked up already or the monsoon is going strong, cosy outfits are still on our style radar. Sometimes it has a lot to do with its polished outlook and how it agrees to play fashion with any outfit it is teamed with. Deepika Padukone's archives from the past have quite the blast of extremely natty coats and here's another beige coat that looks like our newfound fashion home. Need something light and stylish? Look right here and no further.

The Pathaan actress was photographed at the Mumbai airport and she took on another classy look. The great thing about her today's look is that it is wearable, season-like, and comfortable. We're certainly not letting this newest and easy inspiration go to waste. A functional outfit can simply be the exact answer to everything. Deepika gave her casual outfit a fine touch with this coat and that's definitely the one to draw more attention.