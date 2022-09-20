Deepika Padukone goes on cool-layering style mode in a coat teamed with a Louis Vuitton tote bag

Deepika Padukone continues to slay and we continue to take lessons. What do you choose?

by Manjusha Naik   |  Updated on Sep 20, 2022 06:57 PM IST
Coats are as chic as they come. Whether the autumn chills have picked up already or the monsoon is going strong, cosy outfits are still on our style radar. Sometimes it has a lot to do with its polished outlook and how it agrees to play fashion with any outfit it is teamed with. Deepika Padukone's archives from the past have quite the blast of extremely natty coats and here's another beige coat that looks like our newfound fashion home. Need something light and stylish? Look right here and no further. 

 

The Pathaan actress was photographed at the Mumbai airport and she took on another classy look. The great thing about her today's look is that it is wearable, season-like, and comfortable. We're certainly not letting this newest and easy inspiration go to waste. A functional outfit can simply be the exact answer to everything. Deepika gave her casual outfit a fine touch with this coat and that's definitely the one to draw more attention. 

 

Deepika Padukone in a cool outfit.

It's basically chic summed up in this look. The 36-year-old rocked a white bodice-hugging top that had a deep neckline. She had it tucked in to give it a complete look with blue denim pants. Your jeans needn't be skinny anymore, slightly flared can be welcomed. Her coat had peak lapels, side slits, and black buttons, all of which looked edgy. Deepika's pointed-toe brown pumps and her Louis Vuitton tote bag with a monogram design colour co-ordinated. She also wore gold accessories from rings, and bangle to hoop earrings. The actress' hairdo was side-parted and pretty messy and we also spot smokey brown and black eye makeup. Pick up a lipstick, swipe it on, and go take that trip!

 

Deepika Padukone nails her airport look.

Deepika Padukone's airport look based on our #OMB scale is a MOOD. What is your view? 

Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah

 

