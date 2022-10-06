Deepika Padukone in all things Louis Vuitton makes a star-worthy and a cosy return from Paris

Deepika Padukone just bid Paris a stylish goodbye and it is starry to the core. She's back after being the occupier of a seat on the front row at the Paris Fashion Week dressed as a Louis Vuitton girl. Did the actress give us a nugget of information on how to put parkas on our autumn-style agenda? Rev up your cosy game with her latest airport look and scan it well for it's perfectly in line with how comfortable we want our outfit to look.

In the Pathaan actress' case, there is no such thing as too much LV. The ambassador never fails to impress us sartorially and for her travel look, she wore everything from the French luxury brand's Summer Stardust collection. Her long cotton jersey tee featured star prints that ruled on it, a crew neck with a brass chain detail, and its logo.

She also delved into a matchy look with pajama pants that were lightweight and had tiny star prints scattered on them, this pattern was apparently inspired by the landscapes of the Greek island of Milos. A pajama to travel, lounge in, or go to sleep with. Is there anything more you need to trust about its functionality? Told you parkas were primed for a comeback this season, Deepika donned a jacquard hooded parka which had a glossy finish, just how a star is meant to shine always. It bore prints of the monogram canvas, a high neck, elasticated cuffs, and flap pockets.

The 36-year-old's look was concluded with white sneakers and oversized sunnies. Her hair was tied into a ponytail and she had minimal makeup on. We'd easily give more marks to her million-dollar smile!