Deepika Padukone in an Adidas dress, Ranveer Singh in a sporty-cool look are a monochrome team

New year, new month but the season stays unmodified. January chills are a thing but so is a chic look. And, what can effectively communicate a stylish look for us all? In December, shimmery dresses pulled us increasingly to these but did we dare to forget a few essentials? Coats, jackets, gloves, and all kinds of basics. Fresh on the block: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tapped into monochrome looks this morning toward a cosy direction. Can we kickstart 2023 just the way most of us will like it?

Pictures from yesterday were proof that family time is a treasured time for this Bollywood couple. Today's was a twinning story from the Mumbai airport and these toppers seen on them are some captivating and pickup-worthy bets. We'll never say no to coats that are versatile-style team players. The Pathaan actress combined a black-on-black look. Want to sport the same?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are team twinning

This isn't the season for a little black dress so move over and make a shirt dress, your comfortable place. Dressed in an Adidas midi dress which includes a collar, logo print, buttons, and a slit, Deepika layered up her black ensemble with a matching-hued, peak-lapel leather coat, and edgily accessorised her OOTD with black sunnies, a sling bag, and white sneakers. Are you still in the mood for heavy makeup? We want a break after all party makeup from sparkly eyeshadows to glossy red lipsticks that looked so loud. For something subtle, put on nude lipstick, fill your eyebrows and add on a little blush. Tie your hair into a top knot.