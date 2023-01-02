Deepika Padukone in an Adidas dress, Ranveer Singh in a sporty-cool look are a monochrome team
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's recent airport looks are definitions of twinning excellence. Do you love the classic white and black combo, too?
New year, new month but the season stays unmodified. January chills are a thing but so is a chic look. And, what can effectively communicate a stylish look for us all? In December, shimmery dresses pulled us increasingly to these but did we dare to forget a few essentials? Coats, jackets, gloves, and all kinds of basics. Fresh on the block: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tapped into monochrome looks this morning toward a cosy direction. Can we kickstart 2023 just the way most of us will like it?
Pictures from yesterday were proof that family time is a treasured time for this Bollywood couple. Today's was a twinning story from the Mumbai airport and these toppers seen on them are some captivating and pickup-worthy bets. We'll never say no to coats that are versatile-style team players. The Pathaan actress combined a black-on-black look. Want to sport the same?
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are team twinning
This isn't the season for a little black dress so move over and make a shirt dress, your comfortable place. Dressed in an Adidas midi dress which includes a collar, logo print, buttons, and a slit, Deepika layered up her black ensemble with a matching-hued, peak-lapel leather coat, and edgily accessorised her OOTD with black sunnies, a sling bag, and white sneakers. Are you still in the mood for heavy makeup? We want a break after all party makeup from sparkly eyeshadows to glossy red lipsticks that looked so loud. For something subtle, put on nude lipstick, fill your eyebrows and add on a little blush. Tie your hair into a top knot.
Turning to the 83 actor, his look was rather about black and white in equal parts. Prepare to look sporty-chic in a white t-shirt and team it up with joggers. Wear a coat for a suave wrap-up and accessorise with sneakers, a baseball cap, and white-framed sunglasses. It's perfection, people!
The couple get MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale. Can you rate as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).
