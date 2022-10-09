Deepika Padukone in an Anavila kurta set puts us on a simple desi glamour circuit; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone isn't too caught up in the festive glitter. She's into the former minus the latter but with a whole lotta elegance. Ethnic ensembles are the most shoppable this season as we know it and her latest airport look can give you access to simplistic glamour. Have you picked up a lehenga or a saree for Diwali celebrations? There's more to the family of desi outfits and kurtas are permanent. Kurtas are covetable, timeless and always in style, the order just grows with glowing attributes.

We don't want to lose sight of such a pretty and plain kurta. Back from Paris, the Pathaan actress's schedule is as busiest as the airports itself. A few days ago she was a Louis Vuitton girl in outfits attending two events in France. And, yesterday she was off to Chennai like a desi girl, again, for an event. For the latest, she dressed up in a paneled kurta set from Anavila.



Just like you we too are caught up in the trend but we don't hope for embroidery and floral prints to bring allure and oomph to us always. Every ensemble has a brilliant story and it is up to you as to how you appreciate it. Enter a reference: This Rs. 22, 000 combo includes a knee-length peach kurta with three-quarter sleeves and a V neckline. It's flared and lightweight, can you fall in love with it already? We did.



Teamed with a dupatta that had a white tasseled hem, this look had an impressive string of details with straight-fit pants and brown kolhapuri flats. Deepika rocked black sunglasses with her outfit and her hair was tied into a bun. Also, she didn't forget to wear her lipstick and her Louis Vuitton tote bag. You can style up with your go-to white accessories if need be.