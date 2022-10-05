Deepika Padukone in everything Louis Vuitton exudes chic glam at the Paris Fashion Week

Nobody loves a mini dress more than Deepika Padukone. Nobody wears one as she does. Mini dresses are probably the word that you may barely hear right now given the festive outfits that are big on style duty by consuming all the limelight. But the Pathaan actress who is now in Paris is thinking of cargo pants and mini dresses. She's safe in the knowledge that glamour is ubiquitous and mini dresses can be feasibly worn even in autumn. Aware of what tips and tricks are? She's got them right.

In our books, mini dresses win every time. How can we not love its length, right? Back to fashionista DP, so what's been brewing and keeping her in France? It was BoF's gala event at first and the latest is Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. As a global ambassador, you gotta do what you gotta do. Cheer for the luxury brand, its mind-blowing outfits, and of course wear some.

And, she did it! Deepika donned a mini dress from LV's Resort 2023 collection. Responsible for her chic look is Celebrity fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani and Nicolas Ghesquière who is the women's creative director of this fashion brand. This very collection of his speaks draws inspiration from the Californian landscape, desert nomads, and more all of which were showcased on the ramp with his signature sci-fi cinematic aesthetics.

Deepika's sleeveless dress is made with warm woolen fabric. The exact reason why you need to approve of it instantly. Also textured and highlighted with silver and gold threadwork. The close-neck ensemble with two frilled tiers was clubbed with black leather boots that reached almost knee-high. She also carried a Petite Malle V mini handbag worth Rs. 7,72,250.25 which was designed from cowhide-leather trim and sheepskin-leather lining. Totally gaga over the colour shots of yellow mother of pearl and brown together, looks classy.

Her makeup included mascara, maroon lipstick, and shimmery eyeshadow. Got yourself a body shimmer? Spread it on to glow up just like Deepika. And for your hair, you could try a semi-gelled-out hairdo. You could also go with a wet hair look, that's easier, to be honest!