Deepika Padukone in everything Louis Vuitton serves warmth like a chic slayer; Yay or Nay?

Lady in Louis Vuitton! Deepika Padukone attended an event that was set to be a swanky Business of Fashion 500 gala in Paris. Famous faces like Kylie Jenner, Natasha Poonawalla, Ashley Graham, Leto, and others sure did not appear tossed-up with their fashion choices, the memo to deliver ace-fashion was followed. With us and much of the world turning to big jacket energy, the urgency to reach for one prevails. Let's together ease back to cosy days just how the Pathaan actress stylishly charted the way for us with her latest look.

Jackets are as warm as they come. As the chills of autumn feel endless, you know what matters the most: a jacket. Leaning heavily on the fashionable side is Deepika's classy jacket. Styled by Shaleena Nathani in everything LV, it's hard to not take notes from this look. She rocked a bomber jacket that featured a collar, multiple zips, a snap fastener placed on cuffs, and a gold foil-like detail. Seems bulky, looks stylish and comfortable.

This baggy fitted jacket was topped off over a criss-cross gold crop top which entailed a halter-neck, dotted prints, and kept her midriff bare. Further packed with high-waisted cargo pants which are utilitarian and of utmost chic and sporty appeal, Deepika's platform heels matched right. She also carried a mini embellished handbag with a chain-link strap. The 36-year-old wore her hair as an updo and her makeup bore glam spilt into a shimmer eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, matte base, nude lipstick, and lots of highlighter.