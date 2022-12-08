Deepika Padukone in Magda Butrym pantsuit is a story of fabulous pink; Does the combo cost big bucks?

The chatter over wearing pink on Wednesdays just won't stop but suddenly our Thursday seems to be perfect. Can we think pink all through the week? Deepika Padukone gave us a big reason to be in envy of this hue and she looks incredible. We're just as excited as her to get loud this season. It's all about the party-style memo that just wants you to get on a sparkly streak but our mood board might want to read differently than the usual crystals and other embellishments. As we hear the countdown to great and magical nights, here's how to become a pantsuit person with some shine and colour on.

There's everything we need in this look and we cannot complain. Cue 'hooray' please? The same pantsuit we all once thought was meant to be a corporate thing. Now pantsuits are our first preference for late-night outings where a bralette joins in to make it chicer. So, what is our agenda for the day? To get you introduced to the Cirkus' song Current Laga Re dancer's recent look.

Big fashionista energy noted. Out and about with Bollywood hero, co-star, king of quirky style, and her husband, Ranveer Singh today. The actress was seen in a fuchsia pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym. And, just like that she shifted from red in November to pink this month, both from the same ready-to-wear store. Get ready for the most stylish December ever.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look stylish in monotone outfits



Deepika's flattering power-dressing look was styled by Shaleena Nathani in an oversized double-breasted blazer with fabric buttons, peak lapels, multiple pockets, and structured shoulders. It'll take you a minute to get this look comfortably and stylishly right as you layer it over a top. It's a contemporary select but would you add the Rs. 1,70,138.14 satin boxy fit blazer without tailored trousers?

The Rs. 90,657.44 high-waisted pant with a wide-leg silhouette looks right with side pockets, belt loops, and a zip. Now that you know how to activate this trend in your outings, let's give you some tips on accessories. Also, what is compliment-worthy are her pointed-toe pink metallic pumps, diamond drop earrings from Vandals, and rings.