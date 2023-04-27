Deepika Padukone in The Frankie Shop shirt dress is a phenomenal stripe story for Spring; Check out its price

Ain't no soul that doubts Deepika Padukone's style. Do you? Think again, answer again. She grew up to be at the center of the public eye, there isn't a single day we do not wish to be in her fashion universe - to see outfits and accessories as she would and give a pile and more of testaments from our end. Whether she jets off for a day or week, there is something to be said about her airport looks that hold great magnetic intrigue. Once again, we stayed drawn into her recent travel getup and we recommend you try it out this season.

It's Spring and you don't need any further excuse to slip into a dress. Her style which is centered on drama is very sure to look comfortable and classy. Deepika's recent travel look is ripe in our minds with imagery of vintage allure (stripes that strike again are the kind of win to know). It was clear that her outfit had an edge and even better it was lightweight.

Deepika Padukone aces her look in a dress and Louis Vuitton tote bag

The Gehraiyaan actress's look was a picture of Spring put in an easy and a whole lotta breezy way. It could settle effortlessly in our archives. And to tell you how we read up about her maxi dress which was teamed with accessories. Note that she did not colour-code her look. You can reap its benefits too if you follow how she put her look together. She first jetted off to Goa in an Adidas casual sportswear outfit and she returned to Mumbai clad in a 'Cala' tea-length dress from The Frankie Shop. Would you not pack this one-piece attire for trips under the sunny sky?

Deepika's dress adhered to the Spring fashion tip - to rock shirts more than anything else. Don't we all do this with our shirts? The 37-year-old's outfit had an influence on us for its long sleeves, yellow and white vertical stripe print, large pocket, dropped shoulders, center plus side slits, button closure and non-stretchy fabric. Her Rs. 10,965 (Approx.) dress ensured a flowy movement as you can see how the actress walked up to her car.

Is this why the Piku actress chose to pair up her yellow and purple colour-blocked outfit with brown-hued accessories? Our hearts say so. We have a fascination with her Louis Vuitton leather tote bag worth Rs. 3,67,521. Nothing reminds us more of her post-birthday airport look than her flat footwear. She then donned a white Marlo midi and monotone dress from Joslin Studio which was teamed with black flats. Both the pairs have tie-up details and look very similar.

She also carried the torch of co-ordinated cool with her tinted and oversized sunglasses. Deepika's hair was tied into a low ponytail to wrap up her look and the lipstick applied was pink.

