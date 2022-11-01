Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Celebs who looked monochrome chic in dresses

A closet full of monochrome goodness is pure joy. It's wearable year-round and honestly, your closet doesn't get better only with colours. This edit sure does agree that show-stopping serves are doable when in a monochrome mode. Where hues like black and white meet, it becomes a to-flex kind of look. And who hasn't given you proof? Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many others have been monochrome storytellers.

And, why are we thinking of monochrome dresses again? It all started with Janhvi's look for Mili promotions. If you too want some chic notes, stay here and step your style up a notch.

All your favourite divas in monochrome dresses

Sara Ali Khan Can this reference get any more nostalgic? It says party right now, will you? Her Pretty Little Thing strapless mini dress featured a V neckline, and a ruffled hem, and attached to it was an asymmetric detail. She donned the polka-dot printed cute number with peep-toe black platform heels. Sara's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone The serial fashion star was styled by Shaleena Nathani in an Alex Perry tea-length dress. Pay attention, here's where it gets all edgy. The Gehraiyaan actress' outfit had an animal print, a sweetheart neckline, full sleeves, and shoulder pads. The fit and flare silhouette makes it all comfortable to carry. She rocked it with leather boots. What would sound like autumn as this one? A bit of gold always is a promise of how to spruce up your look right and that's why these earrings are as cute and nice a pick. Deepika's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Janhvi Kapoor She loves both risk and risque in equal measure. She looked like a bombshell in this Frisky midi dress. The 25-year-old star's bodycon dress entailed white piping, side cut-outs, and a mini one at the front. She wore the sleeveless number with black ankle-strap stilettos. Now, this is how date-ready your outfit can look. Her look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Karisma Kapoor Life's a party when in sequins. The Prabal Gurung tea-length dress says so. The monochrome wonder seen on the Raja Hindustani actress came with a side ruffled, flowing drape. She had it styled with ankle-strap stilettos. That bright pout looks like magic. Karisma's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.