Deepika Padukone, Kajol to Alia Bhatt: Celeb-approved ethnic Bandhani print outfits for Bhai Dooj 2023

As the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj graces us with its presence in 2023, it brings along a wave of ethnic elegance, specifically in the form of Bandhani print ensembles. This traditional tie-and-dye technique, known for its rich patterns and vivid colors, has found a special place in the wardrobes of celebrities, especially the talented actresses who effortlessly embraced its charm.

So, let’s delve into the style choices of six talented actresses who have skillfully donned stylish Bandhani print outfits, turning heads and setting trends during the festive season. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

6 talented actresses who aced stylish Bandhani print outfits

Deepika Padukone’s gorgeous red suit:

The awesome Jawan actress’ gorgeous red suit with white Bandhani print is a perfect style fit for Bhai Dooj 2023 celebrations. The ensemble is elevated with a gold-embroidered neckline and a sheer dupatta adorned with gold edges and floral prints, epitomizing regality and grace. This is a great choice for the divas who love traditional outfits which are effortless to carry.

Alia Bhatt’s regal dark-purple lehenga set:

The gorgeous Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress dazzles in a dark-purple lehenga set featuring a gold-colored Bandhani print. The intricate gold embroidered borders and a deep V-shaped neckline on the matching blouse add a touch of royalty to this captivating ensemble. This is a great choice for the divas who love the royal feel of ethnic wear.

Janhvi Kapoor’s elegant green saree:

The beautiful Bawaal actress shines in a Manish Malhotra saree adorned with the timeless Bandhani print. The gorgeous hues of green, complemented by a classy gold border and a matching dark green velvet blouse, create an ensemble that seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary elegance. This is a great choice for the divas who love traditional outfits.

Kajol’s beautiful black and gold saree:

The talented The Trial actress graces the festivities in a stunning gold saree, featuring a black Bandhani print and a shimmery gold sequin and floral embroidered border. Paired with a matching black blouse, her ensemble exudes sophistication and festive glamor. This is a great choice for the divas who love vibrant and shimmery ethnic ensembles.

Ananya Panday’s pretty pink lehenga set:

The amazing Dream Girl 2 actress embraces the charm of the Bandhani print in a pink lehenga set. The flowing skirt, adorned with a white Bandhani print, is paired with a cropped top-like blouse featuring a deep V-shaped neckline. This ensemble radiates youthful vibrancy and traditional allure. This is a great choice for the divas who love traditional outfits with modern twists.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s orange co-ord set:

The incomparable Sukhee actress embraces vibrancy in an orange co-ord set with white Bandhani printed dots. The flowing skirt and matching cropped top with a deep neckline and poofy sleeves showcase a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair. This is a great choice for divas who love fusional outfits.

It’s safe to say that the festival of Bhai Dooj can be marked not only by familial bonds but also by the mesmerizing fashion inspiration from these talented actresses. These celebrity-approved Bandhani ensembles serve as a style guide, offering inspiration to fashion enthusiasts looking to make a statement during the festivities. As we gear up to celebrate the joyous occasion, let these iconic looks guide you in embracing the cultural richness and sartorial splendor of Bandhani prints, creating lasting memories filled with elegance and grace.

So, are you feeling inspired to dress for the festive occasion? Which one of these ethnic ensembles is your favorite? Without further ado, go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away!

