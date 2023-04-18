Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: 8 Celeb-approved stylishly shaped handbags to love and rock

Back to school, fashion school we mean. Shapes are back on our minds and it has a bag-influence. Get your closets notified about new incoming or find some sweet spots to fit in handbags of different shapes and sizes. Hot takes are guaranteed with these handbags so let strolls and wins be yours wholly at the corner of the festive weekend and months to come. For instance, what does a plant require to grow and to be at its fruitful best? From seeds, water, and sunlight as basics and more, every look needs to be built from scratch and no step in the process is of the least importance. So, can we really do without a handbag? We don't think so. Look at how these pictures of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and others say it all.

8 fashionable bags to rock this season

Sonam Kapoor

Pumpkin

Feast-worthy, pumpkin lattes for sure but our conversation now is about more. We spy the use of pumpkins in our occasional going-out looks. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress stepped out recently in a Junya Watanabe plaid-printed skirt and blazer set which was styled with a corset top and it had a powerful dose of sunshine with a mini handbag from Louis Vuitton worth Rs.10,00,747.70 which was unconventional with its monogram yellow and black print. She sealed her look for the night with pointed-toe monochrome pumps.

Deepika Padukone

Oval

Cute max. The Pathaan actress had a truckload of handbags as we've seen time and again. This little tiny fanny pack from Gucci makes us want to think of success already. Deepika's airport look which was styled with a striped oversized shirt and black leggings was accessorised with a pair of boots, circular sunnies and the posh GG Marmont Rs. 1,37,791 bag which was adorned with gold embellishments. Code blue and black, met and served. Serve more fashion as you take it for regular outings.

Bhumi Pednekar and Kylie Jenner

Heart

Wearing hearts, serving hotness. Worth the splurge and thousands of jaw drops, the Bollywood actress headed to a party earlier this year dressed in a monochrome outfit from House of CB which was her corset and crop top and she also paired up her one-shoulder top with black trousers and platform heels. For colours and patterns, she banked upon a Rs. 1,56,235.90 Gucci sling bag. Mini to the core, how about some more of it for all your dates?

The entrepreneur and mother-of-two carried an iconic Chanel quilted bag coloured in white and black to wrap up her casual look. She sported a paper-printed crop and front tie-up detail top with jeans. Accessorised with sparkles, powered by love, her look included earrings, hair clips and a gold-chain handle handbag.

Circle

Back to the circle of coolness. Comfort is in, clearly as evidenced by the Heart of Stone actress. Raha's mother teamed her black outfit with a shirt as a topper and gave it a print and colour therapy (winning kind) with an Adidas x Gucci Ophidia shoulder bag. Small in size and circular in shape, it featured the signature Trefoil patch and monogram Gucci canvas. Alia wore the Rs. 1,53,001.66 bag as a crossbody comfortably with the green and red striped strap.

Malaika Arora

Semicircle

Channeling Chanel-level glamour is totally about opulence and statement. For one of her OOTNs, the Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer picked out a Burberry hoodie jacket which was partnered with wide-leg silhouette blue jeans. A black played muse here looked perfect with her casual ensemble. Mala's Rs. 3,23,584 crossbody bag bore charms in the name of tiered chains and embellishments such as letters and white beads. How lovely to go shopping with you.

Rectangle

There is no stopping the rise of Chanel and its chicness. On what looks like a sling bag from the said brand, this was heavily quilted and coloured in green and gold. The Veere Di Wedding actress accessorised her satin animal-printed turtleneck and long-sleeved top with black pants and a pair of emerald drop earrings. Now we know where the green popped up from. An accessory to know for red-carpet-friendly looks. Fabulous K!

Triangle

Something triangle, something to tell about. Not that we haven't talked about this outfit and bag combo already. We love to repeat just as the JugJugg Jeeyo actress does too. What was once seen as an outfit and accessory for a movie screening look became pleasantly adored as an airport look as well. When white meets gold, we have to open our eyes wide and wide to see all the magic unfold. Kiara's Rs. 173989.83 Prada Saffiano bag came with a zipper pouch, strap, logo and more. Outfit envy too - a tank top teamed with pants.

Whose bag do you adore? Let us know in the comments section.

