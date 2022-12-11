Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

You will never complain about being invested in fashion again. There are endless formulas to put your winter looks in a cinch and fashionably perfect. Whether you're here for tips on how to do a closet clear-out or get on the cool trendy status, your celebrities have given us week-long references that will never go down the humdrum lane. From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday, we're looking forward to creating these cute and edgy looks that are all heavy glam hitters.

9 Celebrities who nailed their going-out looks this week



Karisma Kapoor A stylish ensemble is on the horizon. Just what you need as a wedding guest, the Payal Khandwala co-ordinated sleeveless waistcoat and trouser can be colourfully topped off with a long coat. Style your look with simple earrings and a Kada. Karisma's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone Not to brag, but nothing beats a good pink look. The Pathaan actress aced her power-dressing look in a Magda Butrym satin pantsuit which was combined with pointed-toe pumps and sparkly studded earrings. Deepika's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Kriti Sanon Trust it when we say there's more to love this season than all things bling. The Bhediya actress rocked a Self-Cntrd corset dress which had a body-hugging fit and a thigh-high slit. Get your party look on with transparent-strappy stilettos and gold hoop earrings. Kriti's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Katrina Kaif The cosy season is essential. On a very chilly morning, opt for a cardigan from Callahan. Interestingly, it comes with a crop top and lots of flowers. Team this set with denim pants. Carry a sling bag if you're stepping out for a date. Katrina's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Shraddha Kapoor She is desi. She is a doll. The Saaho actress wore a pink Anarkali set from Gopi Vaid and gave her airport look a customised chicness with a printed bag from Klick by RG. How ready are you for the wedding season? Shraddha's travel look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday Feels like an unusual time to think of an extremely micro skirt. We miss summertime and did Ananya Panday just hear us? Have a fabulous outing in Source Unknown pleated skirt and tank top. Ananya's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Janhvi Kapoor No season can ever dull the Mili actress's style. The Maldivian waters looked bright lately as the Bollywood stunner just got us in a mood to serve all fire looks from a monokini to cut-out and backless dresses. Make way for this sexy maxi dress from Melani the label which features an open-back look, a ruched aesthetic, and noodle straps. A date night look for the win? Indeed. Janhvi's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.



Nora Fatehi C'est stunning! Stand out as you should when at a party in a lace embroidered corset top and figure-hugging skirt. The Garmi dancer nailed her look with a quilted Dior handbag, pointed-toe pumps, and hoop earrings. Nora's OOTN gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Khushi Kapoor A floral dress is all about a no-regret buy. Feels like it always, right? The 22-year-old donned a midi dress that had a thigh-high slit, double straps, and a plunging neckline. Pull your strappy heels out and be a Gucci girl like The Archies actress with an embellished shoulder bag. Khushi's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

