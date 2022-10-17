Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: 6 Celeb-inspired sequin sarees to glam up this Diwali

If you are looking for the perfect yet statement-making Diwali party outfit, you can never go wrong with a sequin saree. When it comes to sequin sarees, a number of Bollywood divas have made a case that they are one of the must-invest outfits. Thanks to the timelessness of sequin sarees, they can be an effortless pick for your big Diwali bash. This Diwali, bring bling to your festive wardrobes with the addition of a sequin saree. To guide you on how to style your sequin saree this Diwali puja, we have carefully picked out the best celeb looks. Trust us, you’d want to bookmark this page for stunning sequin saree inspiration. Right from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, here is a list of celeb looks flaunting their high-shine ensembles that are incredibly easy to style. Scroll on for a list of 6 fresh avatars of how to style a sequin saree.

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi

This mustard and black sequin-embellished sequin saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee definitely made heads turn. Deepika Padukone was spotted in this masterpiece at Cannes 2022. She styled it with a strapless, sweetheart-neck blouse. She completed the look with '60s-inspired hair and strikingly bold eye makeup. To recreate this sequin saree look by Padukone for your Diwali 2022 look, complete the look with striking hair accessories, rings, earrings, and a glam face. Deepika’s outfit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Katrina Kaif in Tarun Tahiliani

Another effortlessly chic Diwali look can be stolen from Katrina Kaif’s blush pink pre-draped saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The all-over sequin work makes it perfect for your big Diwali bash and the tassels make it even more festive. Style your sequin saree like Katrina and keep your makeup subtle to balance the bling of your striking saree. Katrina’s outfit gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra

This Diwali Party, take outfit inspiration from the diva’s glam sequin saree look. The Jug Jug Jeeyo actress looked perfect in a gorgeous sequin saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She styled it with a stunning one-shoulder strappy blouse. She chose to keep the rest of the look simple to highlight her sartorial sequin saree. Kiara’s outfit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra's sequin saree

There is nothing basic about Sara in a Manish Malhotra sequin saree. If you like offbeat but brilliant outfits, this is the one for you. The sheer saree paired with a high-neck ruched sleeveless tulle blouse is nothing short of perfection. To recreate this desi look by Sara Ali Khan add embellished circular earrings like Sara and go for a chic low ponytail. For your makeup, go for dewy skin, and a glossy pout, but make sure you let your eyes do the talking with metallic shimmer eyeshadow. Sara’s outfit gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Nora Fatehi in an Akanksha Gajria pink sequin saree

You simply cannot go wrong with the glam diva’s iconic look dressed in Akanksha Gajria candy pink saree. The dancer gives major saree goals as she paired her sequin saree with a strappy and sparkly blouse. To recreate Nora’s look you must stick to minimal jewellery like Nora's and go for subtle but striking makeup including matte skin, gold highlighter pink shimmer eyes, defined brows, flushed cheeks, and pink lipstick. To complete the look add glittery open-toe stilettos like Nora. Nora’s outfit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi