Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner to Selena Gomez: Who wore what at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

The star-studded Academy Museum Gala 2023 unfolded with a dazzling array of celebrities gracing the red carpet in their most exquisite ensembles. From Deepika Padukone’s regal blue velvet gown to Selena Gomez’s floor-length Valentino masterpiece, the gala was a captivating display of fashion and elegance. And, we’re undeniably in love with all of their classy outfits.

So, without further ado, let’s check out what the celebrities wore on the red carpet decoding their fabulous ensembles from the auspicious event, and unravel the style choices of these divas who stole the spotlight at this prestigious event. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Who wore what at the prestigious Academy Museum Gala red carpet

1. Deepika Padukone: A sassy yet royal affair

Deepika Padukone commanded attention in a one-off-shoulder velvet custom gown by Louis Vuitton. The royal blue ensemble, coupled with a plunging neckline, was elegantly complemented by a striking diamond bracelet and matching earrings, showcasing the talented Jawan actress’ timeless style and grace.

2. Dua Lipa: Floral lace and sheer grace

Dua Lipa graced the Academy Museum Gala in a floor-length black Chanel dress adorned with minimal floral lace embroidery and a chic ruffled design. With high heels, a diamond choker, and coral nude lip shade, the talented Cold Heart singer effortlessly blended sophistication with a touch of playfulness.

Advertisement

3. Selena Gomez: A symphony of elegance

Selena Gomez captivated onlookers in a floor-length evening gown by Valentino. Adorned with gorgeous metal roses on the neckline and shoulders, paired with opera gloves, diamond accessories, and a statement ring, the talented Single Soon singer radiated timeless beauty and sophistication.

4. Hailey Bieber: Shimmering sequins unleashed

Hailey Bieber exuded glamor in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello halter-neck black sequin gown. The sleeveless, glossy dress, featuring a figure-hugging silhouette was further elevated with dainty earrings, stacked bracelets, and a sleek updo. The gorgeous wife of Justin Bieber made a bold yet refined statement.

5. Kendall Jenner: Couture chic in deep red

Kendall Jenner graced the red carpet in a deep red Fendi Couture look, featuring a turtleneck evening gown with a bow detail, a corseted bodice, and a graceful train. Paired with red high heels and minimalistic metal earrings, the talented Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s ensemble epitomized couture sophistication.

6. Salma Hayek: A fiery bombshell in pearl-white

Salma Hayek turned heads in a pearl-white silk-satin gown with a hot plunging neckline and a mermaid silhouette. The talented Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress accessorized her look with an embellished headband, earrings, rings, and a matching silver clutch, creating a seriously fiery and bombshell look on the red carpet that we just can’t get over.

7. Eva Longoria: Gold shimmer with some glam

Eva Longoria graced the event in a gold shimmering floor-length off-shoulder gown by Dolce & Gabbana with a graceful train. With matching hoops, rings, a side-parted bob, and the perfect nude-colored lip gloss, The classy and talented Desperate Housewives actress showcased her classy and sophisticated sense of style.

8. Billie Eilish: The perfect red carpet rebellion

Billie Eilish truly gave everyone a proper lesson in alternate red carpet dressing as she chose to take a bold approach with a pinstriped Jean Paul Gaultier skirt suit, featuring a plunging neckline. The hotline singer added a touch of elegance with an elegant brown silk headscarf and see-through glasses, offering a refreshing take on formal dressing.

Advertisement

The Academy Museum Gala 2023 was more than just a star-studded event; it was a canvas for fashion expression. Each celebrity brought their unique flair to the red carpet, making it a night to remember in the world of glamor and style. As the curtains fell on this mesmerizing evening, the fashion choices of Deepika Padukone, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and others undoubtedly managed to inspire and set trends in the ever-evolving realm of celebrity fashion. It’s quite safe to say that the Academy Museum Gala wasn’t merely a celebration of film; it was a celebration of the artistry that extends from the silver screen to the fashion runway, where every outfit tells a story and every celebrity is a walking masterpiece.

So, which one of these was your favorite outfit? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur declares it’s the season of ladoo peela color in a vibrant floral saree with red blouse