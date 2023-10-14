Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to channel her inner boss girl in formal wear and this outfit is PROOF!

Guess who just arrived to honor the event? It's none other than Deepika Padukone, our much-loved and wonderful actress! She's come to light up the carpet with yet another gorgeous attire that will leave us all speechless. Deepika Padukone grabbed eyeballs as she graced the event held at NMACC, exuding her typical charm and grace. Deepika Padukone is a fashion star we can't get enough of because of her perfect beauty and amazing sense of style, she exudes in this outfit. Deepika Padukone is going to offer us another spectacular fashion moment, so get ready, fashionistas!

Deepika Padukone in blazer pants

She wore a gorgeous blazer that drew everyone's attention. The blazer had a traditional lapel collar, which added a sense of distinction to the whole outfit. Deepika expertly folded up the sleeves of her jacket to give it a more comfortable and fashionable look. The jacket itself had a sophisticated checkered design that was both on-trend and added visual appeal. She wore a basic yet gorgeous round-neck black shirt underneath the jacket, enabling the blazer to take center stage. Deepika completed the look by pairing the jacket with matching trousers, resulting in a unified and effortlessly stunning combination. Deepika Padukone's fashion choices never fail to impress, and her blazer style is definitely a winner!

Hair makeup and accessories

Deepika Padukone always knows how to make a statement with her hair and makeup. For this event, she wore her distinctive hairdo, a sleek swept-back bun that we all love. Deepika arranged her hair into a low bun that radiated refinement and class, with her hair delicately separated into a side division. This hairdo matched her whole look flawlessly, allowing her clothes to stand out while keeping her classic and sophisticated appearance.

Deepika Padukone's makeup was flawless, as always, with a lovely soft glam look that wowed everyone. Her eye makeup stole the show, with a thick, wide black eyeliner that imparted drama and intensity to her stare. Deepika chose a subdued tone of red lipstick to complement the look, giving her lips a faint yet appealing flare of color. She accessorized with white earrings and a silver wristwatch, which added a touch of refinement to her attire. Deepika finished the ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe black shoes with an attractive stone-studded bow tie attached to the toe box that gave refinement to her entire image.

