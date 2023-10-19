Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt; Elevate your ensemble with celeb-approved round-button earrings

Hello, fashionistas! With the holiday season and celebrations upon us, it's time to step up your style game. And guess what? A stunning gown will not suffice. Earrings are those small show-stoppers that may completely change your style! Today, we're delving into the realm of trendy circular button earrings, as recommended by our favorite Bollywood divas. So strap up for a wonderful tour of these must-have items. Prepare to dazzle and make an impact with these fashionable circular earrings. Let's get started, shall we?

Deepika Padukone’s pink earrings

Deepika Padukone is wearing a pink dress with the loveliest pink stone studded earrings. These spherical earrings have a flower-like aura to them and lend a touch of refinement to her already beautiful outfit. Deepika knows how to make a statement with her accessories, and these gorgeous little pieces have surely stolen our hearts. Take a hint from Deepika and sport those circular earrings like a genuine fashionista if you want to add a flowery touch to your accessory!

Kriti Sanon’s dual-colored earrings

Congratulations to Kriti Sanon for winning the coveted National Award for Best Actress! And, boy, did she turn heads during the occasion. She was dressed in a lovely sheer white saree and accessorized with a set of spherical earrings that were a sight to behold. These earrings have a lovely pastel pink border with beautiful stones in between. Talk about bringing beauty and grace to her ensemble. Kriti definitely understands how to accessorize, and these stunning circular earrings were the ideal compliment to her award-winning style.

Shilpa Shetty’s glittering earrings

Shilpa Shetty wore a bold and colorful outfit that drew everyone's attention. The gorgeous circular earrings that adorned her ears, however, stole the stage. With mirrors beautifully engraved on the edges, these earrings were certainly something to see. The degree of intricacy and craftsmanship was genuinely mesmerizing, giving a bit of glitz and originality to her entire outfit. It's amazing how such items can quickly elevate and create a statement. Shilpa's selection of these lovely circular earrings demonstrates how paying emphasis to every little thing can make all the distinction when it comes to accessorizing. Take a hint from Shilpa and embrace the attractiveness of intricate accessories like these lovely circular earrings if you want to make a bold and trendy statement!

Tara Sutaria’s textured earrings

Tara Sutaria wore a stunning black saree that emanated beauty and class. But it was her gorgeous white spherical earrings that drew everyone's attention. These earrings were a real show stopper, with a distinct texture formed by the material that was nicely studded on them. The texture gave depth and visual appeal to the overall appearance. Tara looked gorgeous in black and white, easily pulling off the look with elegance and confidence. These stunning white spherical earrings were the ideal finishing touch to her attire, adding a touch of glamor and charm. Take a cue from Tara and embrace the feminine appeal of these textured circular earrings if you want to make a statement with your accessories.

Alia Bhatt’s pearl-encrusted earrings

Alia Bhatt received the National Award honor in the Best Actress category. Her fashion sense, however, has been on par with her acting abilities. She recently delighted us with her presence at an occasion while dressed in a stunning saree. The actress picked circular earrings that were just exquisite to offer the ideal touch of elegance. These lovely golden pearl-studded earrings were the essence of elegance, matching her bridal gown flawlessly. Take a page from Alia and embrace the beauty of these circular button earrings to lend a touch of refinement to your wardrobe. You'll be the talk of the town wherever you go!

We all adore how those lovely earrings can quickly up our style game. You may still wear these stunning earrings by yourself and allow jewels to take center stage. Occasionally, all you need is one accessory to make an impact, and these lovely earrings are more than up to the task.

Prepare to update your classic looks because we're going to delve into the realm of circular earrings. So, pull out those traditional clothing from your closet and combine them with the proper round earrings to elevate your entire style.

And here's some advice: don't be frightened to try new things! Combine different styles, colors, and this accessory to make a one-of-a-kind and personalized statement. Remember, fashion is all about expressing oneself, so let your round earrings speak for themselves and highlight your excellent style.

Which round earrings did you love the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

