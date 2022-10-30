Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: A roundup of the most GLAM looks from the week

The best inspiration for a stylish you. We know for sure that celebrity looks make up for your everyday tea and the ones spotted this week gave us hints of festive, party, and date night style. Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, all look like pure joy in their solid outfits. There were Diwali parties, movie promotions, casual hangs, and the most recent a Halloween glam night. They took it all to the extreme and we were present to take notes.

An edit of all that was hot and chic this week ft. Bollywood beauties.

Janhvi Kapoor Two outfits, many reasons to repeat. She is busy and with the best routine, promotions for Mili. Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri picked out a Nookie monotone red gown with a halterneck and was clubbed with embellished flats and pearl earrings. Another bright round included a Monika Nidhii lime green saree. Meagan Concessio, a celebrity fashion stylist put a sleeveless embellished blouse with this stunning saree. Choose oxidised silver jhumkas and juttis to round up your desi look.

Malaika Arora It's fall, where are your sweaters on? In cosy-ing up action? The 49-year-old opted for a striped sweater that bore floral embroidery and a gold-hued collar. Teamed with ripped blue jeans, Louis Vuitton shoes, an LV sling bag, and a black York Yankees cap.

Kriti Sanon A traditional tale to remember. Nothing a saree cannot do and is there any ensemble that the Bhediya actress cannot shine in? The 32-year-old opted for a sheer and plain blue saree which entailed a beaded embroidered border. It was combined with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse which had more embroidery to offer. A bindi and circular, heavily studded earrings tied her ethnic look together.

Kiara Advani Twice the fly, double the nice. Get it? A flight to catch and look to decode. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress chose a white knitted sweater and paired it with straight-fit trousers. To give it a vamp up, she chose a Stella McCartney yellow tote bag and transparent strapped stilettos.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas When the Jonas family wished us all a 'Happy Diwali'. Dressed in Falguni and Shane Peacock ensembles, they all twinned in ivory and a shade of silver. Little and adorable Malti Marie's mother rocked an indo-western attire, her daddy dearest wore a kurta set and she was in a lehenga. All smiles, just too cute!

Deepika Padukone For when you need something comfy and just too cool, pay attention to the Pathaan actress. Her recent look included an Adidas midi dress with large arm holes, a logo print, a close neck, and a side slit. She aced her sporty-chic look with sunnies and white shoes.

Ananya Panday When the Liger actress brought back Poo days. All dressed for the gala and spooky Halloween night hosted by Orhan Awatramani, she was seen in an outfit recreated by Nirmooha which was a mini strappy crop top with an asymmetric hemline and a high-waisted mini nude skirt with a side slit. Ananya took it out with a mini shoulder bag, sparkly studded earrings, and sports shoes.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Your ethnic look cannot get any more ethnic, regal, and conventional. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Vayu's mother and actress donned a four-piece ensemble from Re-Ceremonial which brought a cropped and plunging neckline top, an Anarkali-style flared skirt with prints, shimmer border, and stripes. Interestingly, it had churidaar pants worn beneath it. This was also tied up with juttis and a dupatta. Statement earrings and rings can amp up your ethnic look.