Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks

Looks like non-autumn wins have successfully pulled us back into the sultry time. Feels like a sartorial cheat is due? Thinking summer this season feels wrong? Not at all. We're not placing your interests of wanting to be rolled up in cosy clothes behind, our inspiration-seeking runs are basically open to anything and we can't wait a minute longer to share some new and hot finds. All celebrity-approved, from Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora, their ensembles were just too brilliant.



Check out celebrities and cool outfits showcased by them this week

Janhvi Kapoor Excuse us while we say neon's return is for good. The Mili actress was spotted one of the days in a Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri bandhani Khari block printed set. She donned her Rs. 9,600 attire with juttis and dangler earrings. Looks radiant and full-power desi, we heart it! Janhvi's OOTD gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Karisma Kapoor Can you hear this jumpsuit call your name? Cocktail parties and more of the kind are all the buzz this season. Consider the Cypress jumpsuit from Namrata Joshipura. This black outfit comes with gold embellishment, cut-outs, a close neck, long sleeves, and a great fit. The Coolie No. 1 actress styled her wedding guest look with danglers and strappy heels. Karisma's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone The red signal usually is an instruction for you to stop which reads here as stop and stare but wear it asap. Giving a big go is us fans of the Pathaan actress who recently oozed a monotone bombshell look without even trying. Her Magda Butrym pantsuit and a knotted bralette-style crop top from the designer's Pre-Spring 2023 collection featured cut-outs and a plunging neckline. She wore it with pointed-toe pumps and Cartier accessories. DP's power dressing look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Madhuri Dixit Ethnic ensembles are on a glamourous streak. The battle lives on and so does the excitement to get the best. Set your eyes on this Ridhima Bhasin gharara set which had gold embellishments placed on an anti-fit jacket and flared bottoms. The Maja Ma actress had her ethnic look accessorised with hoop earrings, rings, and a studded bracelet. Madhuri's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Malaika Arora The much-needed floral binge! Mala and Pankaj & Nidhi, thank you for this one! The ace model and dancer opted for an embellished ruffle top and skorts curated from organza and satin. You won't regret wearing it to brunch with sling-back gold stilettos. Her look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Kriti Sanon Denim is ever the game changer come any season. All in the goodness of blue, the Bhediya actress rocked a denim jacket and wide-legged jeans from Kanika Goyal Label's Spring Summer 2023 collection. It was all a slay with a plain black sports bra and pointed-toe pumps. Kriti's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.