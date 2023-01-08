Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

To the week that was chic to look at with dresses to jeans. Whose outfit do you love the most?

Weekly update: Just so chic-ly on board with fashion once again. The regular and the most fabulous fashion impacters, and celebrities, have moved into 2023 with glitz, monochrome trend, and more. As we took upon the responsibility as information hosts to give you leads about your favourites from Bollywood who are majorly versed with colours and trends of a new year, here is how you can re-breathe life into your closet going ahead. Round and round in circles of the best things in fashion we go by testing looks as shown by Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Tara Sutaria. 

8 Celebrity looks that looked perfectly stylish 

 

 

Suhana Khan 

Basics that remain tight and strong on the block. Trust and take comfort and appeal wherever you go. Who would hate an overhaul for once? The Archies rocked a black cropped tee and styled it up with blue denim pants. She accessorised her travel look with a backpack, sunnies, and sneakers. 

Suhana in a denim look

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh 

New week, new style blues? Pack away the bleh and go in with a mood such as these monochrome looks. The Pathaan actress was seen jetting off with the 83 actor dressed in a logo-printed Adidas shirt dress which was topped off with a long coat and accessorised with look-elevate-worthy sunnies and sneakers. Ranveer showed up to the airport in a t-shirt that was clubbed with joggers, and a baseball cap, and rounded off with white framed sunglasses, sneakers, and a coat. 

Deepika and Ranveer nailed their airport looks

Shanaya Kapoor 

Winter dressing just got brown and stylish. The Bedhadak actress for her vacation in Paris picked out an H&M jacket which included a warm fleece detailing and styled it over a brown number and also packed up her look with suede boots and a Bottega Veneta mini jodie bag. 

Shanaya in a brown outfit

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan 

The couple wrapped up their happy holidays in style. Dressed in blues for the win, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress styled her Ralph Lauren jumper with a stripe shirt, sneakers, sunnies, and a brown nude-toned handbag. While her dapper boy crew was dressed in chic casuals. 
 

Kareena nails her airport look

Kriti Sanon

No prepping of a wardrobe would mean complete without this denim co-ordinated set. The Bhediya actress sported an embroidered Shahin Mannan jacket and shorts set. From colours to comfort, the casual outfit was at its quirky best with a cropped tee and sports shoes. 

Kriti in a denim co-ordinated set

Tara Sutaria 

When you doubt a white dress, think of the Apurva actress's style archives. It is all painted white. Recently for a party, she opted for a corset dress by Surya Sarkar. It was strapless and cutely mini just what a date look should be. Style it all in glittery perfection with pointed-toe pumps, studded bracelets, rings, and hoop earrings. 
 

Tara in a dress

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli 

A cosy something for travellers. Wear your sweatshirt as the Bollywood actress who sported an Anine Bing sweatshirt. Sporty it up with baseball caps and sneakers like the cool couple. 

Anushka and Virat in chic outfits

Vaani Kapoor 

Ready to own glamour in a strapless dress? Swear by gold in a textured MartyCo mini dress and rock your party look with black gloves. Pure stunning! 

Vaani in a dress

Can you rate their looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). 

