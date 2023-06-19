Deepika Padukone looks like elegance personified in a captivating black ensemble by Anamika Khanna

Deepika Padukone has always been ahead of the game, especially when it comes to her incredible fashion choices. She has been known to always choose the perfect ensembles that fit her like a glove and enhance her natural beauty and glow. She also opts for the best products and brands while doing that which makes her a proper trendsetter, doesn’t it? The Padmaavat actress is undoubtedly, a true diva.

The Pathaan actress is known for surprising her fans with gorgeous pictures on Instagram when they least expect it. Recently, she did the same by sharing unimaginably beautiful pictures of herself in a beyond-stunning black ethnic outfit on Instagram. It highlighted her stunning aesthetic and impeccably flawless makeup. This is the outfit that she recently wore for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception and we’re simply in love with it. So, let’s take a moment and dive right in, to take a closer look at her magical outfit and appreciate it.

Deepika Padukone looked magical in a captivating ensemble by Anamika Khanna

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked into Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception, hand-in-hand and spent the whole night beside each other, once again, proving that they are indeed the perfect couple. While Ranveer opted for a white kurta set, Deepika Padukone chose an elegant Anarkali suit designed by Anamika Khanna for the celebration and she looked incomparably gorgeous in the same.

The Om Shanti Om actress once again proved her prowess in a black Anarkali suit with intricate gold hand embroidery and perfectly accentuated her figure. The suit featured a round neckline, full sleeves, flared silhouette, beautiful gotta patti work around her neck and wrists, and exquisite floral embroidery which took Deepika's look to an entirely new level, adding a touch of elegance and timeless charm to her ethnic outfit. To complete her outfit, she added green emerald drop statement earrings and a pretty ring.

Even her makeup with a black smokey eye, with brown eyeshadow, golden shimmer, contoured cheeks, and a classic shade of nude lipstick, done to perfection by Kritika Gill. Meanwhile, her hair was set up in a sleek hairstyle with a middle partition by the styling genius, Gabriel Georgiou. But, the thing that elevated her entire outfit was her lovely, naturally perfect smile. Gotta love her beautiful she looks, huh? So, what do you think about her outfit? Would you want something like this in your wardrobe? Comment below to share your views with us.

