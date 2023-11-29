Deepika Padukone makes a statement by layering her airport fit with Rs. 4.15 lacs red oversized tweed jacket

Deepika Padukone is a fabulous fashionista who also makes waves with her fashion choices and sense of style. Keeping up with this reputation, the Fight actress recently graced the airport runway with a winter ensemble that left fashion enthusiasts captivated. A maestro in both Bollywood and the fashion realm, the talented actress effortlessly blended casual comfort with high-end couture, showcasing her distinctive flair for making a statement through her wardrobe choices.

Let’s delve into the details of her latest airport fashion rendezvous to understand how Deepika Padukone was able to win over so many hearts with her fashion choices.

Deepika Padukone left onlookers swooning over her airport outfit

The Singham 3 actress was seen wearing a white high-neck top that was tucked into her jeans. She further layered the woolen and oversized Louis Vuitton tricolor bouclé tweed varsity jacket over the same, a timeless button-up varsity jacket that is entirely made out of bouclé tweed in the vibrant colors of red, white, and blue. This classy piece featured monogrammed canvas accents as well as the LV tab for that brand touch, which makes it approximately worth Rs. 4,15,000. The Pathaan actress paired these with timeless black denim wide-legged, ankle-length jeans.

The Jawan actress further chose to complete her classy airport ensemble with tan, glassy ankle-length Gianvitto Rossi boots, worth Rs. 90,774, which totally gave a harmonious appeal to her incredibly classy airport attire. But that’s not all; the Happy New Year actress also took the minimalistic route to accessories, adding dark-tinted sunglasses along with the Louis Vuitton shoulder bag to her ensemble. This opulent bag is a luxurious piece that merges coffee brown and light brown colors with the brand’s iconic signature monogrammed canvas. This bag, entirely made with calf leather, was handcrafted in Spain, and it’s worth approximately Rs. 1,72,520. It totally elevates her ensemble. We’re head-over-heels in love with the diva’s choices.

Deepika Padukone’s hair and beauty game was also visibly on fleek

The talented businesswoman also chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into an effortlessly sleek and straight hairstyle, which framed her face to perfection while beautifully cascading down her back. The Om Shanti Om actress also chose to go for a bold no-makeup look with simple lip gloss so as to flaunt her natural beauty with sheer elegance, poise, and undeniably enviable confidence. The talented diva’s classy airport ensemble epitomizes a harmonious fusion of style and sophistication. In fact, Padukone’s airport look not only sets a benchmark for winter fashion but also serves as a testament to her enduring influence in the world of glamour and style, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the talented Piku actress’s airport ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your opinions with us right away.

