Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora to Nora Fatehi: 5 Yellow gowns all for the ultra-glam party season

Paint your game yellow like sunshine. All things bright and beautiful can be your party dress or for an extended drama, a gown. Haste indeed makes waste so a peaceful and thorough search makes no mess. We've combed through some of the best from celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, and the stunning tribe whose names you will soon discover here. The fashion league that often strays from barking up the wrong tree with their sartorial choices, here are some major spotlight-hoggers and we're excited for you to try something experimental, classy, sexy, and everything.

5 Celebs and their chic yellow gowns

Nora Fatehi Pearl perfection! They say, "A picture is worth 1000 words". Doesn't this look convey it all, an influence we mean? Soon set to lit up the FIFA World Cup 2022 stage, the dancer was seen in a Fjolla Nila body-hugging monotone yellow gown from Fall/ Winter Collection 2022'23. It carries details like a plunging neckline, a slit at the back, a halter neck, pearl, and beaded embellishments. Aastha Sharma rounded off her look with stilettos and jewellery from Amaris By Prerna Rajpal. Nora's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Always on a fashion ball, Neerja actress and Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's mother nailed one of her Cannes 2019 looks in a custom Ashi Studio fit and flare gown. It had a ruffled off-shoulder feature and a deep back. Her drop earrings and ankle-strap stilettos were beautifully combined together. Sonam's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Deepika Padukone A flawless lesson is where the Pathaan actress is. For one of the awards nights, she was seen in a one-shoulder Ralph Lauren satin gown which was styled with pearl drop earrings. Bring on your clutch and heels to slay. DP's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Zendaya A throwback Wednesday win! Busy switching up her looks for one red-carpet event at a time, the Dune actress stood gorgeously out in a Custom Valentino gown. Her sartorial history is known to the universe and we're so glad for all glimpses. This strapless gown featured a ruched bodice, a midriff cut-out, and a train that was all monotone and magical. She shined bright literally like a diamond in Bulgari stacked necklaces and rings. Zendaya's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.