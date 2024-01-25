Deepika Padukone masters the art of layering with knitwear and sets a 'boss babe' vibe at Fighter screening

Deepika Padukone, the queen of Bollywood, has once again attracted our gaze with her effortlessly elegant style in earthy tones. She wore a stunning ensemble to the premiere of her latest film, which reached the theaters today.

The film stars the always-charming Hrithik Roshan and is helmed by the director Siddharth Anand. The Pathaan actress’ outfit choice was an ideal combination of easygoing and classy.

The Jawan actress easily pulled off the ensemble, displaying her amazing sense of style and love for oversized fits. So scroll down as we can't stop admiring Deepika Padukone's newest outfit, deciphering each detail, and drawing inspiration from her aesthetic taste in fashion.

Deepika Padukone looked beautiful in a beige ensemble

Deepika Padukone’s easy elegance and chill personality made her stand out on the red carpet. Her dress pick screamed volumes, as she easily pulled off a sleek and natural-toned look. The main appeal was Deepika's style of a sweater vest over a button-down shirt to create a distinctive and trendy appearance.

Both the full-sleeved, flap-collared shirt and the sleeveless V-neckline sweater featured an oversized silhouette. The Gehraiyaan star went for beige-hued leggings to complete the ensemble, flawlessly harmonizing the hues and giving a subtle yet chic touch. Deepika Padukone's exceptional dress sense has once more proved why she is an icon in Bollywood fashion.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone’s seamless accessory pairing

The Kalki 2898 AD fame kept her accessories simple yet striking. She added a pair of sleek golden hoops in a small size, which had a dazzling gold-toned finish. The delicate earrings matched her entire appearance, giving a subtle glitter.

The Jawan actress’ eye for specifics extended to her footwear selection. To complete her appearance, she chose identical beige velvet heels. These shoes not only offered improvements to her outfit, but their pointed-toe box also made it seem sleek and polished.

More about her makeup and hairstyle

The 83 star perfected the art of synchronization, perfectly matching her make-up to the hues of her clothing. Her makeup was beautiful, beginning with finely sculpted cheekbones.

Neatly filled brows elegantly framed her eyes, but her brown makeup with smudged eyeliner stole the show, emphasizing her lovely eyes.

Going hand in hand, the Padmaavat star applied a light pink lipstick, giving a delicate and natural touch. Anil C., a superb makeup artist, is responsible for her spotless makeup.

Yianni Tsapatori, a professional hairdresser, styled Deepika's stunning loose waves hairdo to complete her appearance.

The Bajirao Mastani diva’s stunning appearance was perfectly completed by her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, who always brings out the best for Deepika.

The breathtaking images of Padukone's beige-hued dress were diligently shot by the skilled photographer Neha Chandrakant.

Deepika successfully managed to wear the sweater vest over the button-down shirt and beige pants. If you liked her look, please let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor: Last-minute hairstyle ideas for Republic Day 2024