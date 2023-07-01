Deepika Padukone merges Sil Sila’s affordable co-ord with luxurious Louis Vuitton bag for stylish supper look

Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood diva known for her impeccable style and grace, recently caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts as she confidently strutted in an affordable streetwear co-ord set from Sil Sila. The Pathaan actress effortlessly showcased her fashion-forward side in this orange and turquoise blue, panther-print set proving that one can look chic without breaking the bank.

So, let’s dive right into the Chennai Express actress’ stylish choice and explore how Sil Sila’s collection combines affordability and fashion-forwardness to provide people with the OG street-wear style.

Deepika Padukone looks charming and perfect in a stylish co-ord set

Sil Sila, a rising name in the fashion industry, has been gaining popularity for its ability to offer stylish clothing at affordable prices. The brand understands the needs of fashion-conscious individuals who seek the latest trends without compromising their budget. Sil Sila’s unique approach has made it a go-to destination for those who aspire to look effortlessly fashionable. This is easily visible in the Happy New Year actress’ latest look.

The Om Shanti Om actress showcased Sil Sila’s commitment to creating fashion-forward designs. With its on-trend color palette and contemporary cuts, the Co-ord Goals set, worth Rs. 8,500, made with a panther print that celebrates the untamed spirit of summer, looks beyond stylish. The oversized shirt and cargo pants made from the smoothest silk fabric feel soft and ensure comfort. It perfectly captured the essence of modern street style, elevating the stylish actress’ look to new heights. She completed the look with nude pumps and a Louis Vuitton X YK Dauphine MM bag with painted dots worth Rs. 3,65,328, adding a touch of luxury to the entire look. She also tied her hair in a neat bun with subtle makeup, like a boss.

As Deepika Padukone struts confidently in Sil Sila’s co-ord set, she showcases the brand’s prowess in creating stylish outfits that empower individuals to express their unique fashion sensibilities. She perfectly blends luxury with affordability to create a beyond-trendy look. Doesn’t she look super trendy?

So, what did you think about this outfit? Would you want it in your wardrobe? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

