Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi to Janhvi Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Christmas greetings to all of you. May your day be a beautiful one. As only good things fill the air and soon take us closer to the end of another bittersweet year, let this style track combed and packed by us come to your help. After all, isn't it true that hugs, wine, presents, and outfit recommendations are what we need the most this week? It's like a Sunday sartorial buffet that comes with a bit of extra and nothing will dull out your dressing up exercise with these tips. The style contributors of this week were Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebrities.

10 Celebs who gave us chic thrills this week

Karisma Kapoor To a greener Christmas. Colour it up with a green and black Baum Und Pferdgarten mini dress with floral textured patterns. Style your look with black pointed-toe pumps as Esha L Amin sealed it up for Dil To Pagal Hai actress gorgeously.

Suhana Khan Sweater and denim are the absolute best and essentials. Look cosy in a Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Jumper that costs Rs. 43,760.00. The tan and long-sleeved number with ribbed details can be teamed with bootcut denim pants. The Archies actress kept her look casual and stylish with a Chloé sling bag.

Vaani Kapoor Black on the mind and heart forever. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress's airport look included a satin shirt clubbed with faux leather pants. She's totally slaying it with her matching black thigh-high boots and sunnies.

Nora Fatehi The blues we can't wait to get. Reach to these beauties from Nicolas Jebran and Swarovski for a fabulous party look. The Jehda Nasha dancer was styled by Aastha Sharma in a mini dress that was clubbed with studded jewellery, stocking, and glossy boots.

Janhvi Kapoor When the Mili actress dolls up, we watch (always on repeat). Always up to drive the fashion crowd gaga, this body-hugging dress gets a vote from us. Tanya Ghavri styled her up in an Alex Perry Calla long-sleeved mini dress worth Rs. 73,570.80. The multi-coloured and tie-dye printed ensemble was clubbed with pointed-toe pumps. Okay, we found our wear-forever outfit.

Anushka Sharma Doesn't get comfier and sportier than this for a gym look. True, right? The newest ambassador on board for Puma rocked a logo-printed sports bra, ivory jacket, and wide-leg pants. The Sultan actress's look was also styled with sneakers and drop earrings.

Disha Patani Always rolling out poster-worthy looks. The Ek Villain Returns actress was spot-on sexy as her party night look consisted of an off-shoulder, body-hugging, and sheer Poster Girl dress with an asymmetric hem and cut-outs framed in a criss-cross manner. We experienced a total fashion coma. There were accessories such as a feathered stole and strappy stilettos.

Deepika Padukone Living that comfortably-chic moment. Isn't this the look that led to a meme fest last Sunday? But, yes black boots for life, and our current favourite are her bikini looks in Pathaan's Besharam Rang song. The 83 actress wore this all-Louis Vuitton look as she headed to Qatar to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy.

Khushi Kapoor A sexy party look is due (You know what we’re getting at). Take it up and dive in the thrills dressed in a satin Aida mini dress from House of CB. The Rs. 20,553.26 attire has an asymmetric hem and a draped detail at the back. This is lovely, Tanya Ghavri!

Shilpa Shetty Will you give up sarees? Never. Go get your dose of red from Shivan & Narresh. The Nikamma actress looked desi and glammed up in a pre-stitched sheer saree which featured resin skein work also adorned with velvet trims and colourfully printed designs. Chandani Mehta styled it with a semi-see-through blouse and amazing jewellery.