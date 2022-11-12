Deepika Padukone in Magda Butrym and Cartier redefines the red-hot look

Deepika Padukone has never backed away from making a bold style statement and if you’ve been following her style file, you already know the actress certainly knows how to reclaim the power of a bold red ensemble. Recently, Deepika stepped out for an award show and is seriously serving lessons in power dressing and we are taking notes. While others might call red loud, Deepika has her way with it. Keep reading for the inside details of the diva’s latest all-red look.

Deepika Padukone in Magda Butrym and Cartier

Known for her unique style picks, Deepika Padukone has always managed to deliver bookmark-worthy looks. This time she stepped out in a trousers-and-blazer combination by Magda Butrym. You’d think it’s a typical suit but when has DP been basic? The actress pulled off the not-so-typical designer trousers-and-blazer combination and fiercely complimented the brand’s contemporary and unconventional approach to silhouettes. The red hot ensemble by Magda Butrym constituted of an oversized long-line blazer, paired with a cutout bralette in red along with a pair of stretchy bell-bottom trousers that dusted the floor and red pointed-toe heels that definitely accentuated her monochrome outfit.

Padukone’s all-red look reiterated a relaxed fit blazer paired with thigh-hugging flared trousers that’s definitely a bomb approach to suiting up. To spruce things up, the actress accessorized her look with statement-making serpent bracelets by Cartier over her sleeves and two striking rings. For her makeup, Deepika went all glam with a neatly contoured and highlighted face, bold brows, daring winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and glossy brown lips. The actress rounded off her look with a sleek bun and went bare ears to highlight the red-hot outfit.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh