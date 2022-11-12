Deepika Padukone in Magda Butrym and Cartier redefines the red-hot look
Deepika Padukone stuns the fashion watchers as she stepped out in a not-so-typical red suit look by Magda Butrym. Scroll on for the complete breakdown of the look.
Deepika Padukone has never backed away from making a bold style statement and if you’ve been following her style file, you already know the actress certainly knows how to reclaim the power of a bold red ensemble. Recently, Deepika stepped out for an award show and is seriously serving lessons in power dressing and we are taking notes. While others might call red loud, Deepika has her way with it. Keep reading for the inside details of the diva’s latest all-red look.
Deepika Padukone in Magda Butrym and Cartier
Known for her unique style picks, Deepika Padukone has always managed to deliver bookmark-worthy looks. This time she stepped out in a trousers-and-blazer combination by Magda Butrym. You’d think it’s a typical suit but when has DP been basic? The actress pulled off the not-so-typical designer trousers-and-blazer combination and fiercely complimented the brand’s contemporary and unconventional approach to silhouettes. The red hot ensemble by Magda Butrym constituted of an oversized long-line blazer, paired with a cutout bralette in red along with a pair of stretchy bell-bottom trousers that dusted the floor and red pointed-toe heels that definitely accentuated her monochrome outfit.
Padukone’s all-red look reiterated a relaxed fit blazer paired with thigh-hugging flared trousers that’s definitely a bomb approach to suiting up. To spruce things up, the actress accessorized her look with statement-making serpent bracelets by Cartier over her sleeves and two striking rings. For her makeup, Deepika went all glam with a neatly contoured and highlighted face, bold brows, daring winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and glossy brown lips. The actress rounded off her look with a sleek bun and went bare ears to highlight the red-hot outfit.
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh definitely complimented Deepika’s outfit as they posed together for the paps. He pulled off an equally striking ensemble as he stepped out in a classic black velvet blazer paired with matching velvet pants with a red dragon motif that matched Deepika’s outfit. To make his ensemble stand out he sported a bright green shirt with bedazzled collar and statement golden neck accessory. He rounded off his look with a pair of sunglasses and white shoes.
Deepika’s power suit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also read | Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: 5 Celeb-approved white saree looks for the wedding season