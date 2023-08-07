Deepika Padukone pairs LV x YK Dauphine MM bag worth Rs. 3.55 lacs with blazer, baggy jeans for airport look

When it comes to celebrity airport style, Deepika Padukone effortlessly stands out as a fashion icon. With her impeccable taste and unique ability to fuse different elements, she once again left fans and fashion enthusiasts alike in awe with her latest travel look. Recently spotted at the airport, Padukone showcased her fashion prowess by combining a formal blue blazer with basic mom jeans, a crisp white tee, comfortable white sneakers, and an exquisite Louis Vuitton bag. The key to the Jawaan actress’ airport style success lies in her ability to create a seamless blend of casual and formal wear, achieving a look that is both chic and comfortable for travel.

So, why don’t we salute the Break Ke Baad actress’ fusion of classy, comfortable, and chic by taking a closer look at her outfit and discovering how she pulled off this fusion style effortlessly? Let’s dive right in.

Deepika Padukone looked incredibly chic, classy yet casual

When it comes to decoding the Bajirao Mastani actress’ look, it’s safe to say that the blue blazer serves as the centerpiece of the outfit, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance. Its structured silhouette complements her figure while elevating the overall look. The blazer’s formal touch contrasts perfectly with the casual elements of the ensemble, creating an interesting balance. Pairing the formal blazer with baggy mom jeans is a daring move, but one that pays off splendidly. Mom jeans are renowned for their relaxed fit and high-waisted design, offering both comfort and style. The juxtaposition of the blazer’s refinement with the laid-back mom jeans adds an edgy and modern vibe to Padukone’s airport look.

Furthermore, the choice of a classic white tee as the foundation of her outfit showcases her keen eye for timeless pieces. The simplicity of the white tee and white sneakers creates a clean canvas, allowing the blazer and other accessories to take center stage. Moreover, it adds a touch of effortlessness to the ensemble, making it ideal for a long day of travel. But, the part that undoubtedly stole our focus was the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress’ accessories. She wore a silver watch along with dark-tinted cat-eyed sunglasses to elevate her look. But that’s not all, she also carried the LV x YK Dauphine MM bag which has the colorful painted dots theme as a part of the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection.

The venerable Japanese artist is known for her use of dots, an emblematic motif since childhood. In this version of the Dauphine, rainbow-colored dots adorn the Monogram canvas, screen-printed with a 3D hand-painted effect. A high-spirited new look that brings fresh creative energy to a classic bag. This incredibly luxurious bag comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,55,055. Now that’s truly extravagant. This high-end accessory not only adds a touch of opulence but also perfectly complements the blazer’s formal elegance. The LV bag is both functional and fashionable, a testament to the talented actress’ ability to marry utility with style. Meanwhile, the Pathaan actress’ hair was styled into a neat and low ponytail while she effortlessly flaunted her natural beauty with minimal makeup.

It’s safe to say that Padukone has once again demonstrated her sartorial prowess with a masterful airport ensemble. This outfit showcased her ability to push fashion boundaries while staying true to her sense of style. By confidently experimenting with various fashion elements, the Piku actress sets an inspiring example for fashion enthusiasts worldwide, proving that airport style can be both comfortable and runway-worthy. So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you want to take inspiration from the same and recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

