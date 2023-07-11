Deepika Padukone proves to be bravely fashionable as she opts for an all-purple airport look; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone sure knows about making a statement with her fashion choices. Classic trench coat to boyfriend jeans and color blocking in happy hues, they're her signatures. She likes to create a big fashion moment with every look. However, getting the right combination is quite crucial but Deepika manages to do it every time like a boss with the help of her personal stylist, Shaleena Nathani.

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone was clicked at Mumbai airport as she was heading to Hyderabad to join the Project K team. What caught everyone's attention was Piku actress Deepika's look in purple. Yes, she went all purple with her airport look. Her outfit totally stood out for its eye-catching hue. Well, there's a thin line between bravely fashionable and tackily lost, and I think, the Bajirao Mastani actress managed to pull off the look effortlessly.

One can see, the diva is wearing a pair of purple boyfriend corduroy jeans, a basic round-neck tee, and a matching full-sleeved denim jacket. She completed the look with black ankle boots and a pair of sunnies.

Deepika Padukone in purple

Beauty-wise, Deepika capped her look with minimal make and hair tied in her signature ponytail. And, one cannot deny that Padukone can pull off any look with utmost ease and confidence. Her gutsy latest airport look reminds us of her fuchsia pink feather dress from Naeem Khan and a sculpted purple Alex Perry gown for 2020’s World Economic Forum.

What do you have to say about Deepika Padukone's latest airport look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile. Padukone will be attending San Diego Comic-Con International with team Project-K. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Nag Ashwin will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date on day one of San Diego Comic-Con. The event is scheduled to take place from July 20 to July 23.

