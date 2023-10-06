Deepika Padukone elevates airport style in white shirt, rolled-up jeans and statement trench coat

Deepika Padukone, the indisputable queen of airport style, has long been an influential figure in airport fashion. With her free-flowing locks cascading down and her contagious huge wide smile, she pioneered the trend of effortlessly stylish outfits. Deepika was noted for her unconventional fashion choices, frequently wearing loose outfits that emanated ease and flair. Her go-to pieces were oversized shirts and wide-leg trousers with frayed hems, which gave her a laid-back yet trendy attitude. Let's take a closer look at her most recent airport entrance outfit, as she continues to set the standard high with her exquisite sense of style.

Deepika Padukone’s chic airport look

Deepika Padukone's airport fashion choices never fail to wow us, and her most recent look was no exception. She wore a white shirt with printed thin vertical lines. It has an oversized fit with the cuffs left free for a cool and relaxed look. The blouse was paired with a stunning pair of wide-leg blue trousers, which were rolled up and offered a fashionable edge to her attire. The Happy New Year actress wore her wide-leg pants all the way to the center of the stage to highlight her footwear. The baggy shirt and wide-leg jeans offered an ideal blend of comfort and style, reflecting the actress' relaxed attitude to fashion. The Chennai Express actress once again demonstrated why she is a real style legend in airport fashion with her cool choice of outfit.

The Cocktail star’s outfit was simple, but she added a cool twist to her style with a sleeveless trench coat. The beige coat stole the show with its eye-catching details, such as the massive notched collar flaps, which gave a strong and trendy accent. The trench coat's enormous fit added to its allure, highlighting the Piku fame’s affinity for the oversized apparel trend. This pick highlighted her great fashion sense and ability to elegantly blend distinctive things into her ensembles. The Pathaan actress once again showed her style expertise and solidified her place as a fashion industry pioneer with her sleeveless trench coat.

Statement accessories for the cool airport style

Deepika Padukone's airport appearance was elevated by her choice of accessories. The Jawan actress added a stylish touch to her entire look by wearing leopard-printed oval cat-eye glasses with black-tinted lenses. Her flowing waves hairdo accentuated her attractiveness and made her appear even more lovely. The Break Ke Baad actress completed her look with gorgeous ankle boots with stacked heels. These boots had an almond toe and a gored side finish, which added a sense of refinement to her ensemble. But arguably the most appealing feature of her outfit was her lovely smile, which stole the show and exuded joy. The Bajirao Mastani actress’ attention to detail and effortless elegance showcased how she is a fashion icon that everyone looks up to.

