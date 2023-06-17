Deepika Padukone raises the glam quotient in a classic monochrome look with Louis Vuitton’s Rs 2.35 lakh bag

Deepika Padukone, the crowned diva of Bollywood, has always been a fashion icon. She is known for her impeccable style and elegant choices. The Om Shanti Om actress leaves an undoubtedly lasting impression on everyone, every time she gets dressed and steps out. It’s hard not to be obsessed with her sense of style, isn’t it?

Once again, the Pathaan actress captivated the fashion world’s attention when she stepped out in a classy black and white outfit, perfectly paired with a stunning Louis Vuitton bag. Deepika’s fashion sense knows no bounds, and this recent ensemble proves why she continues to be a trendsetter in the industry. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at her outfit.

Deepika Padukone looks beyond perfect in her classy ensemble

Black is a timeless color that exudes sophistication and elegance. Deepika Padukone effortlessly embraces this classic shade, making it the focal point of her recent ensemble. This versatile choice can be styled in numerous ways, allowing individuals to experiment and showcase their unique personalities, this is exactly what Deepika did. She chose to wear a black furry coat over an exaggerated street-wear aesthetic oversized white shirt. The outfit embodies both, grace and confidence, making it an excellent canvas for her choice of accessories. We’re obsessed with how stylish this looks, aren’t you?

When it comes to luxury fashion, Louis Vuitton is a name that resonates with style enthusiasts worldwide. Known for its exceptional craftsmanship and iconic designs, Louis Vuitton represents the epitome of luxury. Deepika Padukone’s decision to pair her black outfit with the Louis Vuitton Monogram Reverse Canvas MM Dauphine Bag worth Rs. 2,35,142, showcases her discerning taste and appreciation for high-quality fashion. She completed the look with subtle makeup with nude lips and a messy bun. It looks very classy, doesn’t it?

The Padmaavat actress’ style continues to inspire and captivate fashion enthusiasts, reminding us all of the power of fashion as a means of self-expression. With every appearance, the Bajirao Mastani actress reaffirms her status as a fashion icon, leaving a lasting impression on the industry and her fans alike. So, what do you think of her outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your views with us.

