Deepika Padukone repeats her Adidas x Ivy Park trench coat and reversed our moods to the winter cool

The international holiday list is complete. You may know Deepika Padukone's airport style as a destination of comfort. So much so that she finds ways to re-trust and re-wear her outfits. This morning she continued her round of cosy maximalism with a trench coat so long and bright, proving that winter has a wee bit or a lot of effects still on how we style. Wherever you are currently at keeping with fashion, following the season's fashion books solely or bettering your style on your own terms, a trench coat as cool and reversible as this one definitely shows that the Bollywood actress views it as an essential and a thing of love.

All that cleaning and elevating can stop for a day. Aren't we all constantly fidgeting with crop tops and skirts? What would you do when you feel cold or travel out to an ultra-cold destination? Nothing is permanent, do you think the weather will be? Also, something to think of is, cutting down on buying and forgetting outfits is such a positive fashion exercise. How often have we felt that Deepika's looks have some moments of the firestorm?

Deepika Padukone teamed her outfit with a Louis Vuitton handbag

It didn't take long before we found her in the same Adidas x Ivy Park Two-In-One topper which she donned in February at the airport. Sparking the same envy it did then once again in March, she also wore it exactly the same with a Khaki green sweatshirt and track pants. The Pathaan actress's orange number featured raglan sleeves, a detachable hood, a press-stud placket, welt pockets and more. This look had her place the orange front placed beneath and the print stole the limelight. She also replaced her sneakers with sports shoes.

The cotton twill creation is made to be priced at Rs. 41,113.01 (approx.) has a different interior, not monotone, purely patterned with camouflage print. Nothing hurts to grab a pair of sunnies on a Spring morning or always. Keep your attention intact - Do you see her Louis Vuitton monogram OnTheGo MM handbag worth Rs. 2,55,013.75? You won't regret taking two more lessons, style your hair into a top knot and apply simple makeup.

Can you rate her recent airport look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra show us how to join their cool Gucci gang in style