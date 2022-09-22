Deepika Padukone repeats her Alexander Wang denim trench coat and keeps her style game sporty, chic

Woohoo! Denim gets a thumbs up once again. Deepika Padukone has us introduced to autumn fashion and it's about time we pick up the essentials for the season. The feels and cheers of new beginnings can be met with an old or new outfit and in the Pathaan actress's case, it's clearly her airport wear for the second time, also referred to as an Alexander Wang denim trench coat. Her 2019 favourite is still honoured by her and do we need a better lesson on how to layer up?

Who needs a fresh add-on when the timeless and treasured coat can give us all the fashion fixes we need? From the repeat episodes, what is apparent is that she's styled it with black outfits. It goes in latex pants, joggers, or a lightweight dress. So it's super functional if that was something you worried about. Denim has a long-standing fan club and it's only growing and seeing no signs of a drop.

The 36-year-old arrived in Mumbai as she would always like the one to have people stop, stare and take innumerable selfies or either put the camera's flashlights to work. This time too the tradition was followed by the public and paparazzi and the actress who did it with her style.