Deepika Padukone repeats her Alexander Wang denim trench coat and keeps her style game sporty, chic
Deepika Padukone aced it people, again! Her style just translated to slay. Seen it yet? Here, take a look.
Woohoo! Denim gets a thumbs up once again. Deepika Padukone has us introduced to autumn fashion and it's about time we pick up the essentials for the season. The feels and cheers of new beginnings can be met with an old or new outfit and in the Pathaan actress's case, it's clearly her airport wear for the second time, also referred to as an Alexander Wang denim trench coat. Her 2019 favourite is still honoured by her and do we need a better lesson on how to layer up?
Who needs a fresh add-on when the timeless and treasured coat can give us all the fashion fixes we need? From the repeat episodes, what is apparent is that she's styled it with black outfits. It goes in latex pants, joggers, or a lightweight dress. So it's super functional if that was something you worried about. Denim has a long-standing fan club and it's only growing and seeing no signs of a drop.
The 36-year-old arrived in Mumbai as she would always like the one to have people stop, stare and take innumerable selfies or either put the camera's flashlights to work. This time too the tradition was followed by the public and paparazzi and the actress who did it with her style.
Deepika donned a midi black dress that looked comfortable, much like an ideal t-shirt dress, and also bore a closed neck. Her travel fit was natty with blue distressed detail on her trench coat, the collar, gold circular buttons, lapels, and a frayed hem. The 83 actress carried a black shoulder bag and oversized sunglasses which fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani made her look sporty and cool with Adidas monochrome sneakers as well. Also, gold accessories do not disappoint, trust us and the Padukone girl. What do you think about her pulled-back hairdo and lipstick?
Deepika Padukone's look is a MOOD as per our OMB scale ratings. What do you think?
Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Malaika Arora's party glam was a thing of chic with a Fendi dress, Balenciaga bag to Versace heels