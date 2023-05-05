Deepika Padukone repeats her white co-ordinated set and it's the coolest thing we saw today

Finding it difficult to leave co-ordinated sets in the Summer? We are firm believers that previously tried and tested outfit combos have appropriately ushered us with comfort as they are cohesive and polished. Co-ords are more popular than we acknowledge. To be honest, who has the time to mix and match ensembles every day? To further explain this trend, let us look at how Deepika Padukone repeated her white co-ordinated outfit from 2022 to 2023.

In fact, Padukone has been spotted wearing the same outfits at different events, albeit with slight variations in her styling which is interestingly a refreshing departure from the usual trend of people wearing new outfits for every outing. How sustainable is it to stop purchasing ensembles frequently and relentlessly hoarding them. But instead making the most of what we already have? The Pathaan actress is the one to watch for as an example.

Deepika shows two ways to rock a co-ordinated set

Fridays are best for flashback looks and here we are with another fashion statement. In between a drama film screening and jetting-off mode, we caught the vibe twice with Padukone.

She first rocked this outfit on a 2022 October night when most celebrities like Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan and others from Bollywood headed to watch the premiere of the Chhello Show.

A white co-ordinated set can be a chic and sophisticated option for anyone looking for a put-together outfit that is versatile and timeless. Her two-piece set featured a long and oversized top with a crew neck and drop shoulders that was clubbed with wide-leg pants. Wide-leg pants can be a comfortable and stylish option for summer, providing a breezy and relaxed look while still being fashionable. Set your focus on fabrics like linen, cotton, or rayon that are breathable and lightweight, helping you stay cool in the heat. The 83 actress also added a punch of color with a Louis Vuitton trunk monogram canvas sling bag that amped up the visual interest of her look. She also rocked a pair of sneakers for a neat finish.

Fast forward to the very moody of May (in terms of weather), Deepika returned to this cosy outfit that can be donned for when the weather report reads hot. This morning, she was photographed with Prakash Padukone at the Mumbai airport. It's now taken on the status of a travel-ready ensemble. She styled it differently though, with sports shoes and her favorite oversized sunglasses that combined her sporty-chic look together.

