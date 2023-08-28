Deepika Padukone, Sai Pallavi to Nayanthara: 5 quick and easy Onam celebrity hairstyles that you must try

As the vibrant festival of Onam greets us with its presence, the air is filled with the fragrance of floral decorations, the aroma of traditional feasts, and the joyous laughter of loved ones coming together. Along with the intricate rituals and sumptuous meals, Onam is also a time for people to flaunt their finest ethnic attire and adorn themselves with elegant hairstyles that resonate with the spirit of the occasion. Let’s delve into the world of celebrity Onam hairstyles, exploring the choices of stars like Deepika Padukone, Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara, and others.

From classic French braids to timeless messy buns, these hairstyles not only elevate their festive looks but also offer inspiration for anyone looking to celebrate Onam in style. Let’s dive right in.

5 easy and stylish Onam hairstyles from celebrities’ diaries

Nayanthara’s classic French braid

Celebrating the festive season with her loved ones, Nayanthara opted for a hairstyle that exudes timeless elegance - the classic French braid. With her hair gracefully gathered into three sections, this braided masterpiece journeys from the crown of her head to the nape of her neck. The intricate weave with flowers adds a touch of flair to her Onam ensemble, effortlessly blending tradition with modernity.

Shruti Haasan’s floral accent waves

Embracing the charm of fusion fashion, Shruti Haasan donned a captivating red Indo-western co-ord outfit. To complement her look, she chose loose waves that gently cascaded over her shoulders. The right side of her hair was meticulously pinned back with delicate roses, a perfect example of how a simple accessory can amplify an entire aesthetic. This hairstyle is a must-try for those seeking a harmonious blend of contemporary and traditional.

Sai Pallavi’s timeless messy bun

Sai Pallavi’s Onam attire choice was as classic as it was graceful - a kasavu saree adorned with gold edges and traditional jewelry. To enhance her ethereal look, she opted for a simple yet striking messy bun. Adorned with a white jasmine gajra, this hairstyle adds a touch of rustic charm while elevating her ensemble to new heights.

Deepika Padukone’s sophisticated updo

Exemplifying opulence and sophistication, Deepika Padukone donned a resplendent cream-white saree adorned with sequins and emerald droplets. To complement her exquisite ensemble, she sported a sleek and tight bun updo. With her hair elegantly pulled back, this hairstyle not only enhances her overall look but also embodies a sense of regality that resonates with the festival’s grandeur.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sleek side bun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraced tradition with a white saree embellished with coral and sea life embroidery. The chanderi blouse, adorned with chikankari embroidery, perfectly complemented her ensemble. Her choice of a sleek side bun, accented with white roses, added a touch of modernity to her ethnic look, making it an inspiration for those who wish to fuse tradition with contemporary style.

Onam is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of heritage, unity, and the joy of being together. The hairstyles chosen by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara, and others mirror the essence of Onam itself - a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. As we revel in the festivities, these celebrity-inspired hairstyles serve as a testament to the fact that embracing our cultural roots can coexist beautifully with our styles. So, this Onam, let your hair become a canvas of creativity, reflecting the colors and emotions of this glorious festival. So, are you feeling inspired to style away? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

